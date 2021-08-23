“The idea that Portland, or any city, can single-handedly defeat white nationalism is a fallacy,” said Eric Ward, executive director of the Western States Center, a pro-democracy group. “This incident needs to be a wake-up call for elected leaders at every level — from city council members outside of Portland to the federal government. This is a national problem that demands national resources. Anti-Democratic violence is a threat that strikes at the heart of who we are as a country. It’s time to act like it.”