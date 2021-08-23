For three hours, he held on to his mother, who is now safe in Clarksville, Tenn. Rescue crews were nearby, but the rushing water made it a challenge to get to the house.
“I grabbed her and held on,” Allen said. “There was nobody that could get to us. She can’t swim.”
Two days after that torrent of water ravaged parts of Middle Tennessee, what’s left is a twist of wreckage, evident on the roads leading to the town. Abandoned cars and entire sheds are piled up on guardrails, swept up by water that rose over a bridge. Mud and debris coat the streets. Wet furniture dots the perimeter of homes.
At least 21 people were killed and 40 remained missing as of Monday morning, after flash flooding pummeled the area on Saturday. Twenty of those fatalities were in hard-hit Waverly, about 60 miles west of Nashville. Authorities said crews are searching Waverly and looking throughout Humphreys County for the missing.
But officials stressed that Monday’s operations are shaping up as more of a recovery effort.
“The likelihood they will find somebody alive that they didn’t know about, that diminishes day by day,” Dean Flener, a spokesman for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), told The Washington Post.
Flener said crews were searching through debris and beginning efforts to clear debris that has littered streets and roadways where it washed up. On Saturday, crews had been going door to door to check on people, and he said 60 people had connected with family members at a reunification center on Sunday night.
In social media posts, family and friends made desperate pleas for information about loved ones whose whereabouts were unknown, sharing recent photos to help identify anyone spotted.
Others updated their posts with relief when the missing were found alive.
Public safety officials posted a list of names on Facebook of people reported missing and urged people to call if they know of any who were found safe.
Patrick Sheehan, the TEMA director, said aviation resources and people on the ground would be used to help search the flooded areas for victims.
Three shelters have been set up in Waverly for the displaced. Flener said 93 people stayed in shelters on Sunday night.
According to the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency, 2,000 homes were still without power as of Monday.
In Waverly, Allen stood outside his home with another friend as they tried to pick up what was left in their home.
“We try to do the best we can,” said Allen’s friend, 44-year-old Waverly resident Chuck Bumpus. “Mother Nature, she can be a real b----. It’s a bad, bad deal.”
Many noted that it wasn’t their first flood. Torrential rains led to catastrophic flooding in May 2010, a storm that killed 18 in Middle Tennessee.
“We’re fighters,” said resident Janet Rice, 53. Her family’s business has been standing for a century — during the 2010 flood, water didn’t even enter its building. But Superior Farm and Feed was destroyed in the weekend’s flash flood.
“We’ve been through a lot,” Rice said. “But this one? I don’t know.”
Rice said their building split in half — and may have saved at least one life. Rice described a neighbor who was swept up by floodwaters in town and pulled into the Superior building, surviving by holding on to the edge.
Firozi reported from Washington.
