Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said he estimates that about 20 percent of the U.S. population that is eligible for a shot but has yet to get one — a group of about 90 million — may be nudged by the approval. “I believe that those people will now step forward and get vaccinated,” he told NPR’s “All Things Considered.”
The FDA authorization spurred the Pentagon on Monday to announce that U.S. service members would soon have “actionable guidance” about a vaccine requirement. About 65 percent of the 1.3 million members of the U.S. military have been fully vaccinated.
Here’s what to know
A group of moms on Facebook built an island of good-faith vaccine debate in a sea of misinformation
Anthony Buchanan considers himself a scientific, independent thinker. But for months, the Foreman, Ark.-based arborist couldn’t decide what to believe about vaccines. Google searches turned up conflicting information, and his Facebook feed was dominated by vaccine-skeptical posts and memes.
Then Buchanan came across a private Facebook group called Vaccine Talk that billed itself as “an evidence based discussion forum” for pro-vaccine and anti-vaccine folks alike. As he followed the discussions, occasionally chiming in with a question of his own, he noticed a pattern.
“On both sides, there’s people telling the truth, at least their truth,” said Buchanan, 32, who last month became infected with the coronavirus. “But on the pro-vaccine side, there was just more logic” — and more links to solid research. “On the anti-vaccine side, there was more conspiracy.”
Now he’s going to get vaccinated. As covid-19 cases surge in the United States, jeopardizing the reopening of schools and offices and rekindling debates about mask and vaccination mandates, the battle to win over the vaccine skeptical has taken on fresh urgency. Much of that struggle is happening on social media, where misinformation about the vaccines continues to flourish.
Vaccine mandates ordered in New York City, New Jersey schools as masking battle escalates in Florida
The 2021-22 school year started Monday for hundreds of thousands of students across the country as battles over mask mandates escalated, and the federal government’s full approval of a coronavirus vaccine gave officials a new weapon to stop the spread of the delta variant on campuses.
Not long after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval early Monday to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — seen as a boost to schools, businesses and government agencies that want to mandate vaccines — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced Monday that all education staff must be vaccinated.
The mayor set a deadline of Sept. 27 for more than 148,000 New York City education staff members — including teachers, contractor workers and central office workers — to have a first shot, and they will have to prove they have been vaccinated.