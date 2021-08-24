Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Top public health officials are optimistic that a large swath of vaccine-hesitant Americans will be swayed by the full approval by the Food and Drug Administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine — which had previously received emergency use authorization — and resulting mandates for the public and private sector.

Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said he estimates that about 20 percent of the U.S. population that is eligible for a shot but has yet to get one — a group of about 90 million — may be nudged by the approval. “I believe that those people will now step forward and get vaccinated,” he told NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

The FDA authorization spurred the Pentagon on Monday to announce that U.S. service members would soon have “actionable guidance” about a vaccine requirement. About 65 percent of the 1.3 million members of the U.S. military have been fully vaccinated.

Here’s what to know

  • New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced that all education staff — more than 148,000 people — must be vaccinated, shortly after the FDA gave Pfizer full approval.
  • The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court on Monday to keep an eviction moratorium in parts of the country in place, calling it a “lawful and urgently needed response.”
  • Covid-related deaths continue to rise, with the U.S. seven-day average of newly reported deaths topping 1,000 for the first time since late March.