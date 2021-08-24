The campaign is titled “About Love,” but the image is static rather than roiling with emotion. The Carters are both distant and affectless. They don’t invite the viewer into their world as much as they stand pridefully over it. This Basquiat isn’t theirs, but they have intimate access to it. The contents of the Louvre didn’t belong to them either, but they laid claim to the “Mona Lisa” as they danced and strutted through the museum in their 2018 video for “Apes--t.” Jay-Z took on the world of art insiders back in 2013 with his marathon performance of “Picasso Baby” at the Pace Gallery in New York. Capitalism may not have been built for the Carters, but they’ve made it their own.