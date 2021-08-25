“The Delta variant is spreading fast and wide,” Brown said in a statement, “throwing our state into a level of chaos we have not yet seen in the pandemic.” In the week ending Tuesday, 46 of the 50 states experienced double-digit growth in covid-19 hospitalizations, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.
Here’s what to know.
Biden receives inconclusive intelligence report on covid origins
President Biden on Tuesday received a classified report from the intelligence community that was inconclusive about the origins of the novel coronavirus, including whether the pathogen jumped from an animal to a human as part of a natural process, or escaped from a lab in central China, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
The intelligence community will seek within days to declassify elements of the report for potential public release, officials said.
The assessment is the result of a 90-day sprint after Biden tasked his intelligence agencies in May to produce a report “that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion” on the origins of a virus that has killed more than 4 million people globally and wrecked national economies. But despite analyzing a raft of existing intelligence and searching for new clues, intelligence officials fell short of a consensus, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the report is not yet public.
Four members of Maryland governor’s staff test positive for coronavirus
Four members of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesman Mike Ricci said Tuesday.
Hogan (R) and Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford (R) both tested negative, Ricci said, adding that all members of the governor’s staff are fully vaccinated.
“While we cannot disclose any personal health information, COVID-19 positive cases have affected multiple members of the governor’s staff,” Ricci said in a statement. “All testing, notification, and quarantining protocols have been followed in accordance with CDC guidance, and contact tracing is underway.”
Hogan, a cancer survivor, announced on Sunday that he had received a third shot of a coronavirus vaccine last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended third shots for people who are immunocompromised.
How to choose and care for your kid’s masks
This year’s back-to-school supply list has an important line item: masks. With a rise in the delta variant, school mask mandates and recommendations from major medical groups that all children 2 and older should be masked in indoor group settings have sent parents into a mask-buying scramble.
With a dizzying variety of choices around not only brands, but types of face masks and how to care for them, parents have largely been left to fend for themselves as they try to protect their children and others. We asked infectious-disease specialists, pediatricians and other experts how parents should parse the mask questions.