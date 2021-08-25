The National Rifle Association said on Tuesday it would cancel its annual meeting in Texas over coronavirus concerns. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said on Tuesday that she will require masks in public and private schools, joining a handful of governors and local leaders who have done the same. In Oregon, where an indoor mask mandate had already been reinstated, Gov. Kate Brown (D) on Tuesday brought back an outdoor mask mandate for large events and other settings where distancing is not possible.