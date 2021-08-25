Please Note

It’s starting to feel a lot like 2020 again: Hospitals are back in crisis mode, large events are being canceled, and states and organizations are embracing stricter coronavirus restrictions as rising vaccination rates fail to curb the delta variant.

The National Rifle Association said on Tuesday it would cancel its annual meeting in Texas over coronavirus concerns. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said on Tuesday that she will require masks in public and private schools, joining a handful of governors and local leaders who have done the same. In Oregon, where an indoor mask mandate had already been reinstated, Gov. Kate Brown (D) on Tuesday brought back an outdoor mask mandate for large events and other settings where distancing is not possible.

“The Delta variant is spreading fast and wide,” Brown said in a statement, “throwing our state into a level of chaos we have not yet seen in the pandemic.” In the week ending Tuesday, 46 of the 50 states experienced double-digit growth in covid-19 hospitalizations, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.

Here’s what to know.