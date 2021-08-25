Tay was arrested Monday for kidnapping a woman who had responded to an ad for his campaign team, assaulting her with a dangerous weapon and raping her, Tulsa police said. He is currently being held in Tulsa County Jail with bond set at $85,000, jail records show. A lawyer was not listed.
The arrest was not Tay’s first, though he has continued to seek public office amid legal battles. Court records show he pleaded guilty after being arrested in 2003 for assaulting a police officer. He has also had multiple protective orders against him, including one in April 2019 from a Tulsa city councilor who said he harassed, stalked and threatened her and her newborn baby. Tay was arrested for violating the restraining order within 24 hours of it being ordered.
He was arrested again about three months later for soliciting prostitution and found guilty in the case last January for outraging public decency. He was sentenced to nine months in jail, court records show.
The woman who police say was kidnapped responded to a Craigslist ad for a job with Tay’s gubernatorial campaign on Sunday. Police said the job advertised a place to stay in addition to a paid salary.
Tay offered to pick the woman up in Bethany, Okla., and drive her about 12 miles to southeast Oklahoma City, police said. Once they were in the car, Tay instead began driving to Tulsa, according to police.
The woman then tried to get out of the car, police said, but Tay wouldn’t let her exit.
“Instead, Tay hit the victim with a pipe and sexually assaulted her,” police said in a news release.
Tay later stopped at a gas station about 33 miles south of Tulsa in Beggs, Okla., the woman told police. He then allegedly panhandled for gas money, leaving the woman locked in the car.
“The victim said she was afraid to try to get out of the car because he had already assaulted her with a pipe,” police said.
Once he collected enough money for gas, he filled the tank and allegedly drove to his Tulsa home. He then sexually assaulted the woman again and raped her with a pipe, according to police.
On Monday, the woman convinced Tay to take her to Walmart so she could buy hygiene products. While in the store, she managed to separate from Tay and ask a Walmart employee for help, police said.
Officers soon arrived and arrested Tay in the parking lot.
Tay faces five years to life in prison for the first-degree rape charge, up to 10 years for assault with a dangerous weapon and up to 20 years for kidnapping.
He is due in court on Monday.