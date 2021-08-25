The arrest was not Tay’s first, though he has continued to seek public office amid legal battles. Court records show he pleaded guilty after being arrested in 2003 and charged with assaulting a police officer. He has also had multiple protective orders against him, including one in April 2019 from a Tulsa city councilor who said he harassed, stalked and threatened her and her newborn baby. Tay was arrested and accused of violating the restraining order within 24 hours of it being ordered.