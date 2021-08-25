She told the Oklahoman the fourth wave of the pandemic has brought about a sense of helplessness to the nurses and doctors at St. Anthony who are “barely hanging on,” and the dire situation “feels like we’re back to where we were less than a year ago.” Petitt’s message to those who remain hesitant about getting vaccinated: “Don’t let it be your family member dying or getting put on a ventilator to change your mind about the vaccine.”
“The strain on our hospital is a lot, and it’s not sustainable,” Petitt told KFOR. “So, we need our community to help us. We need people to get vaccinated.”
She added, “I have zipped up too many body bags. We’ve seen way too many people die over the last year and a half.”
The plea from Petitt and her colleagues came the same day the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that more than 9,000 people in the state have died of covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. Oklahoma reported nearly 1,800 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, and the state’s seven-day average for new infections is at 2,246, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.
More than 1,650 people are hospitalized for covid-19, including 431 in the ICU. The number of hospitalizations in Oklahoma are about what they were in January, when the vaccines were not widely available. State health officials said 64 children are hospitalized because of covid-19.
Less than 43 percent of the state is fully vaccinated. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, noted to local media that some Oklahomans are choosing ivermectin to treat or prevent infection. Commonly used to treat parasites in animals, ivermectin has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat several forms of parasitic worms found in people. But the FDA and health officials have warned for months against using the drug to treat the coronavirus, saying its use can “cause serious harm.”
Clarke, who echoed the Food and Drug Administration’s plea to not take the livestock dewormer for covid-19, stressed that the vaccine is working in Oklahoma.
“It is absolutely obvious that the unvaccinated people are the ones who are hospitalized and dying,” Clarke told KFOR.
The state is responding to the overwhelmed hospitals by expediting some medical licenses to allow out-of-state or inactive doctors, as well as respiratory therapists and physician assistants, to quickly qualify and enter the workforce, according to the Oklahoman. The move was approved by Gov. Kevin Stitt (R), according to the newspaper, who has rejected reinstating an emergency declaration in the state despite the increase in covid cases and hospitalizations.
“A number of hospitals have seen increases [in patients] and a higher demand,” Lyle Kelsey, director of the Oklahoma Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision, told the newspaper.” Many rural hospitals have seen a higher demand for respiratory care practitioners because of the pulmonology issues that come along with this virus.”
The state’s struggles with the virus have spilled over into its schools. Oklahoma City Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, reported more than 230 students, or less than 1 percent of the district, tested positive for the coronavirus after the second week of school. Fifty-seven staff members in the district tested positive during that same period. Cameron Public Schools in eastern Oklahoma announced Tuesday that it is shifting to in-person learning for at least two weeks after students who tested positive exposed hundreds of classmates to the virus. Other districts have also moved to virtual learning because of students being exposed to the coronavirus.
Aaron Baker, a vaccinated educator at Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City, has blamed Stitt and state lawmakers for him getting infected while at work. Stitt is among a group of Republican governors to come out against mask mandates in schools. The law, which was signed in May, says districts can only implement a mandate if Stitt declares a state of emergency. Many districts in the state have continued to encourage masks for students and staff.
“I have absolutely no doubt that if Gov. Stitt had declared a state of emergency three weeks ago when it was clear that numbers would continue to rise, then my district would have kept our mask mandate in place from last year,” Baker wrote in a blog post titled, “Oklahoma Senate Bill 658 Gave Me Covid-19,” “and I would not be sitting here with a fever and an ache that is almost enough to overpower and silence my anger and frustration.”
But much of the focus on Oklahoma’s surge remains on its stressed and understaffed hospitals. Petitt, the charge nurse at St. Anthony, noted how heartbreaking it is to decide who gets an ICU bed when one becomes available. Muhammad Ishaq, a pulmonologist and critical care doctor working in the ICU at St. Anthony, told the Oklahoman that the staff shortage coupled with the surge in cases among unvaccinated people has taken the hospital in a direction it did not anticipate just a month ago.
“It’s been very hard,” Ishaq said. “We all thought covid was behind us, but now we have the third wave.”
