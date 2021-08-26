The footage, first published Wednesday morning by the Associated Press, shows Jacob Brown, a state trooper with the Louisiana State Police, run toward a scene where multiple police officers had piled on top of Bowman, attempting to arrest him. Brown then repeatedly beat Bowman with a large flashlight, yelling, “Stop resisting!”
“I’m not resisting!” Bowman said multiple times. In the video, Bowman can be heard telling officers that he was on dialysis.
Bowman, 46, ended up in the hospital with three broken ribs, a broken wrist and deep cuts to his head that required as many as nine staples, his civil attorney, Donecia Banks-Miley, told The Post. The AP reported that state police did not investigate the beating until more than a year after it took place.
State police did not respond to a request for comment from The Post late Wednesday. But the agency told the AP that Brown, the trooper who is shown on camera beating Bowman, “intentionally mislabeled” his body-camera video and did not properly report his use of force against Bowman. The agency added that Brown “engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions.”
Brown, who resigned in March, has been involved in 23 use-of-force incidents since 2015, with 19 of them involving Black people, the AP reported, citing state police records. In Bowman’s beating, he has been charged with second-degree battery and malfeasance, according to the wire service. Brown’s attorney did not immediately respond to questions from The Post.
Brown has been charged in two other incidents involving traffic stops of Black men, according to the Advocate. Following one of the incidents, which took place in May 2020, Brown reportedly joked with other troopers about beating the man, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Advocate.
“He gonna be sore tomorrow for sure,” Brown reportedly wrote in a group text message. “LMAO … warms my heart knowing we could educate that young man.”
Brown told investigators that hitting Bowman with a flashlight during the 2019 stop was a form of “pain compliance” so that Bowman would get into handcuffs. The Justice Department is now investigating the interaction, according to the AP.
The incident began when a sheriff’s deputy in Ouachita Parish, La., tried to stop Bowman after he veered into another lane, according to the deputy’s report. Bowman allegedly ignored the deputy’s signals but eventually stopped at 1500 South 3rd Street in Monroe, according to the report.
During the stop, the deputy immediately told Bowman to get out of his car and then attempted to handcuff him. Bowman allegedly tried to get back into his car, insisting that he did nothing wrong. During a struggle, according to the report, Bowman punched the officer in the head.
Bowman alleges in a lawsuit he filed in September 2020 that officers opened his car door and asked “whether he had anything on him.” The officers allegedly pulled him out of the vehicle as others arrived. Then they forced Bowman to the ground and kicked and hit him, according to the lawsuit.
Bowman never resisted, he says in his lawsuit. Banks-Miley told The Post that Bowman was unarmed; the sheriff’s report mentions no weapons.
Brown told investigators he showed up to the scene because he “was in the area and was trying to get involved,” the AP reported.
His body-camera footage shows him get out of his car and run toward several officers attempting to restrain Bowman. The officers then took Bowman to the ground. Brown beat Bowman repeatedly, telling him “Stop resisting!” and “Give me your hand!”
After Brown stopped beating Bowman, the man told the officers he was on dialysis. Brown told him to shut up.
Seconds later, as Brown walked away, Bowman could heard saying: “I’m bleeding! They hit me in the head with a flashlight!”
Bowman was charged with battery against a police officer, resisting arrest and improper lane usage, Banks-Miley confirmed. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
“The video speaks for itself,” said Keith Whiddon, Bowman’s defense attorney. “My reaction is similar to anyone else who would see this — it’s disheartening.”
Bowman’s beating occurred three weeks after Louisiana troopers stunned, punched and dragged Ronald Greene, another Black motorist, during a traffic stop. He later died in police custody.
Body-camera footage of the incident was withheld long after the event. The Justice Department is investigating the use-of-force incident against Greene and whether state police tried to cover it up.