Amid a raging debate over mask requirements in schools, current pediatric hospitalizations have reached 2,100 nationally, topping 2,000 for the first time since August 2020.
New coronavirus cases are being reported across the country at similar levels to those seen in January. About 151,000 new daily cases were being reported on average on Jan. 30; on Wednesday, that figure was 148,000. However, even as many hospitals are under strain and report shortages of intensive care unit beds, overall deaths are far lower; the daily average of deaths at the end of January was 3,100 and about 1,100 as of Wednesday.
Here’s what to know
China to hold the unvaccinated ‘accountable’ if they cause outbreaks
TAIPEI — More than 24 cities in China have issued warnings to residents that those who refused to be vaccinated could be held responsible if they lead to new coronavirus outbreaks or come into contact with the infected, as the delta variant drives up cases in some communities.
The notices issued in the past two weeks show that local governments are bearing the brunt of the pressure to reach a higher vaccination rate and to contain the spread of more transmissible variants. Close to 60 percent of China’s population has been fully vaccinated, but the central government is aiming for an 80 percent vaccination rate by the end of December to reach herd immunity.
Measures to boost the vaccination rate include banning the unvaccinated from visiting hospitals or entering other public indoor venues. One county in Hunan has removed or suspended four local officials this month for unsatisfactory implementation of vaccination.
Zhengyang county in Henan prohibited students from returning to school until they could provide a vaccination record of parents and grandparents; it later was asked to rescind the order amid online backlash. A district in Heilongjiang decreed Tuesday that all individuals age 12 and older must get vaccinated within six days. Some districts also threatened to suspend medical insurance, social security and other allowances for the unvaccinated and their immediate families.
The latest mandates sparked outrage among Chinese netizens. One user on Weibo, China’s microblogging platform, said officials pushing such policies are doing so “for the sake of the health of all people, or for the sake of their own caps.”
Yu Qi, a researcher at the constitution and administrative law research center of Peking University, told local media that without legal basis, no authority “can force citizens to receive the covid vaccine, nor can it impose any disciplinary action on citizens who are not vaccinated.”
As early as April, officials had said at a press conference of the state council that vaccinations should be based on willingness and that those authorities who force all residents to be vaccinated should be firmly corrected.
China recorded zero locally transmitted cases Monday, for the first time in weeks.
Analysis: Did bigger and better benefits during the pandemic ease people’s money worries?
The coronavirus pandemic has spurred perhaps the largest welfare-state expansion among developed countries since the post-World War II recovery. Governments quickly expanded the coverage of social programs and implemented a battery of emergency measures to save lives and livelihoods.
Nonetheless, as our new research shows, a majority of people in the world’s wealthiest countries still feel deeply insecure. Many remain skeptical of government support — and most want more social protections. Here’s what we found.
North Carolina legislature passes bill that would require school boards to vote monthly on masks
North Carolina’s General Assembly voted Wednesday for an expansive coronavirus bill that includes requiring school boards to vote on mask-wearing each month.
The bill that took four months to come together received nearly unanimous support and heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Cooper’s office didn’t immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment. Wednesday. Nor did the bill’s three sponsors, Sens. Deanna Ballard (R), Don Davis (D) and Michael V. Lee (R).
More than 78 percent of the state’s 115 school districts have chosen to require masks, with 37 school districts making them optional, the News & Observer reported.
In addition to requiring school boards with mask policies to vote on whether to continue or change that policy each month.