The EPA’s AirNow site explains how to interpret the color-coded air quality index, or AQI. The green level, with the lowest AQI of 50 and under, means the air pollution “poses little or no risk,” while the maroon level with an AQI of 301 or higher denotes a “health warning of emergency conditions: Everyone is more likely to be affected.” Local agency websites also provide resources for tracking air quality. In Oregon, for example, a smoke information blog shows active fires and the state’s current air quality.