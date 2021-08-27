Some proponents of the moratorium vowed to find other ways to help. “Congress must act immediately to prevent mass evictions," Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said in a statement Thursday.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, in a statement Thursday night, said the eviction moratorium “saved lives” by preventing the spread of the coronavirus and that the court’s opinion meant communities across the country will face greater risk of exposure. “President Biden is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictions – from cities and states to local courts, landlords, Cabinet Agencies – to urgently act to prevent evictions,” Psaki said.
In parts of the nation grappling with rising covid-19 cases such as Texas, Tennessee and Mississippi, the moratoriums have effectively been dead for weeks, say some renters, with judges barely enforcing the moratorium.
Here’s what to know
Delta Air Lines doesn’t want to call the delta variant the ‘delta variant'
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian had a message for employees this week: The highly contagious nature of the delta variant meant more of them needed to get vaccinated. He didn’t use those exact words.
“Over the past few weeks, the fight has changed with the rise of the B. 1.617.2 variant — a very aggressive form of the virus,” he wrote, using the scientific term for delta. In May, the World Health Organization assigned names to key variants using letters of the Greek alphabet.
Most haven’t stuck around long enough, or wreaked enough havoc, to become household names. Delta — unfortunately for Delta Air Lines — was different. The variant accounted for 93.4 percent of new infections in the United States by the end of July.
“The Delta family holds our brand close as part of our professionalism and all that we stand for,” spokesman Morgan Durrant said in an email. “And while we haven’t seen any serious confusion out there as a result of the WHO naming convention, there’s also the catchy scientific name of the variant that deserves to have its profile lifted through all of this as well.”
Supreme Court votes 6-3 to strike down CDC eviction moratorium
A divided Supreme Court has ended a national moratorium on evictions in parts of the country ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, removing protections for millions of Americans who have not been able to make rent payments.
A coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups in Alabama and Georgia challenged the latest extension of a moratorium imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued Aug. 3 and intended to run through Oct. 3.
On a 6 to 3 vote announced Thursday night, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority agreed that the ban on evictions should not stand.
It is indisputable that the public has a strong interest in combating the spread of the COVID — 19 Delta variant,” said the court’s unsigned opinion. “But our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends … It is up to Congress, not the CDC, to decide whether the public interest merits further action here.”