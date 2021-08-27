Millions of renters in the United States who have fallen behind on payments could face eviction in the coming months after the Supreme Court moved to end protections for those who have been unable to make payments.

The divided Supreme Court, in an unsigned opinion released Thursday night, ended a national moratorium on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in parts of the country ravaged by the pandemic, with the conservative majority agreeing the federal government did not have the power to order such a ban. At least 11 million renters in the United States have fallen behind on payments and some 3.6 million households could face evictions in the coming months, according to estimates from earlier this month.

Some proponents of the moratorium vowed to find other ways to help. “Congress must act immediately to prevent mass evictions," Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said in a statement Thursday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, in a statement Thursday night, said the eviction moratorium “saved lives” by preventing the spread of the coronavirus and that the court’s opinion meant communities across the country will face greater risk of exposure. “President Biden is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictions – from cities and states to local courts, landlords, Cabinet Agencies – to urgently act to prevent evictions,” Psaki said.

In parts of the nation grappling with rising covid-19 cases such as Texas, Tennessee and Mississippi, the moratoriums have effectively been dead for weeks, say some renters, with judges barely enforcing the moratorium.

