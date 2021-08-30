Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, held a news conference after Long’s appearance and affirmed her intent to seek the death penalty. But Willis acknowledged her office had been approached by the defense counsel about a possible plea bargain.
She said she had “no intention to remove the death penalty,” though she described herself as reasonable. “Reasonable means I listen and I consider what you have to say, not that I change my mind,” she said.
Willis said she wanted the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and all other residents to know justice is blind.
“Every single person in this community has value, and we will fight for them as hard as we would fight for any victim,” she said. Willis said part of the purpose of today’s hearing was to ensure Long had adequate representation. Willis called his attorneys “extremely qualified.”
Long, sporting a buzz cut and a dark suit, spoke only a few words.
About 60 people, all wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus, filled Judge Ural Glanville’s courtroom. A handful of sheriff’s deputies looked on.
Long has already pleaded guilty to four murders in neighboring Cherokee County and faces four life sentences without the possibility of parole.
Police say Long began his shooting rampage at Young’s Asian Massage, then drove to metro Atlanta and killed three women at Gold Spa and a fourth woman at Aromatherapy Spa across the street. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.
While a Cherokee County prosecutor said investigators saw no evidence of racial bias, Willis, who took office in January, sees her case differently. She has continued to maintain Long attacked four Korean American women in Atlanta because of their race and gender. Willis is seeking a hate-crime sentence enhancement in addition to the death penalty. Long also faces charges of domestic terrorism.
Willis said she met with family members of the victims Monday.
“Their pain in palpable,” she said. “The decisions I made to seek death is with the complete support of the families, and they continue to support this office.”
In Fulton County, Long is accused of killing Suncha Kim, 69; Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; and Yong Ae Yue, 63.
When the shootings unfolded March 16, Long’s parents saw images of their son on the social media page of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and alerted authorities. Long was eventually arrested in Crisp County, 140 miles south of Atlanta. A pursuing officer used the pit maneuver to bump and spin out Long’s car.
Officials identified those killed in the Cherokee County shootings as: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Daoyou Feng, 44; Xiaojie Yan, 49; and Paul Andre Michels, 54.