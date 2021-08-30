The World Health Organization has repeatedly urged wealthy nations to hold off on booster shots of the coronavirus vaccines until people in poorer countries can get their first doses.

But Hans Kluge, the head of WHO Europe, called additional doses valuable for those most at risk Monday as he raised alarms about rising coronavirus cases on his continent. Kluge said that there was a 11 percent jump in covid-19 deaths in the region last week and warned that one projection anticipates 236,000 more covid-19 deaths in Europe by Dec. 1.

“A third dose of vaccine is not a luxury booster taking away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab,” Kluge said at a news conference. “But it’s basically a way to keep the people safe, the most vulnerable. But at the same time, we need to share So we need to do it all.”

A number of European countries, as well as Israel and the United States, have embraced booster shots, citing data that shows coronavirus vaccines’ effectiveness waning over time. The Biden administration plans to start offering boosters to Americans eight months after their second doses.

Here’s what you need to know.

  • Top federal infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci said in an NBC interview Sunday that while U.S. health officials are “totally open” to a faster timeline for administering vaccine booster shots if the data supports it, they still plan for now to recommend that people receive them eight months after completing their initial vaccinations, with the rollout beginning the week of Sept. 20.
  • Israel on Sunday started to offer booster shots to children as young as 12, news services reported. Those eligible can receive the third shot as soon as five months after their second, according to Reuters.
  • India has extended its suspension of scheduled overseas commercial passenger flights through the end of September, according to the country’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.