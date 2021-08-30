“A third dose of vaccine is not a luxury booster taking away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab,” Kluge said at a news conference. “But it’s basically a way to keep the people safe, the most vulnerable. But at the same time, we need to share So we need to do it all.”
A number of European countries, as well as Israel and the United States, have embraced booster shots, citing data that shows coronavirus vaccines’ effectiveness waning over time. The Biden administration plans to start offering boosters to Americans eight months after their second doses.
Here’s what you need to know.
Are at-home covid tests accurate? What the results can and can’t tell you.
As coronavirus infections have skyrocketed across much of the United States, largely driven by the highly contagious delta variant, so have demands for access to testing, including at-home test kits that can answer the urgent question “Do I have the coronavirus?” within a matter of minutes.
In recent weeks, Google searches for “home coronavirus test” and related queries have sharply risen, closely mirroring the surge in cases, including some breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people, that have prompted many Americans to return to wearing masks and following pandemic-related restrictions.
“While there was a bit of a lull in awareness and diligence, now people are seeing these numbers. They’re having family members who are being affected,” said Matthew Binnicker, the director of Clinical Virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. “There’s kind of this renewed sense of urgency, ‘Hey, we better get tested if we think we’ve got a close contact or if we have any symptoms.’”
After being fined $14,650 by the NFL, Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie shows his vaccine card
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie wanted everyone to know that he had received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine days after the NFL fined him nearly $15,000 for repeatedly not wearing a mask inside the team’s facility, a breach of the league’s pandemic protocol.
McKenzie brought a receipt, too, showing a vaccine card that indicated he had received the Pfizer vaccine Saturday in an Instagram story. Alongside the card was a close-up of his wide-eyed expression — with his face masked — and the words “for the greater good,” accompanied by a smiley face and thumbs up emoji.
On Thursday, McKenzie announced the fine, tweeting a copy of the first page of the NFL’s letter telling him his paycheck would be docked. “They got me! @NFL you win!” he wrote. He had been issued a warning by the league on July 27, the day before Bills training camp opened.
An elementary school teacher took off her mask for a read-aloud. Within days, half her class was positive for delta.
The Marin County, Calif., elementary school had been conscientious about following covid-19 protocols. Masks were required indoors, desks were spaced six feet apart, and the students kept socially distant. But the delta variant found an opening anyway.
On May 19, one teacher, who was not vaccinated against the coronavirus, began feeling fatigued and had some nasal congestion. She dismissed it as allergies and powered through. While she was usually masked, she made an exception for story time so she could read to the class.
By the time she learned she was positive for the coronavirus two days later, half her class of 24 had been infected — nearly all of them in the two rows closest to her desk — and the outbreak had spread to other classes, siblings and parents, including some who were fully vaccinated.