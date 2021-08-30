New Orleans said Entergy suffered “catastrophic” damage to a transmission line, and the utility was unable to restore electricity Sunday night. The New Orleans Sewage and Water Board said it was using backup power systems, including turbines and generators, to supply electricity to its pumping stations, which are essential to control flooding.
At least 200 residents in southeastern Louisiana in ‘imminent danger’ after levee overflows
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency warning late Sunday for the neighboring towns of Lafitte and Jean Lafitte after heavy rain caused a levee to fail in the southeastern part of the state.
At least 200 people are believed to be in “imminent danger,” according to the National Weather Service.
“This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!” the agency warned.
Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. told WGNO that authorities had initially attempted to salvage property in the area but that operations turned into a human “rescue mission” after the levee failed.
“We had to try to save what was left of the town, where a few of these kids go to school, where they get married and where so many of our people live,” Kerner told WGNO.
He added: “We’ve suffered bad flooding, but we’ve never seen anything like this.”
Kerner told WWL that local school and government buildings were completely erased by the water, adding that “you can’t look left, right and front without seeing high water.”
Authorities have tried reaching people, but wind speeds as high as 130 mph and changing water levels have made such efforts impossible, he told WWL.
“We have a bunch of people surrounded by water. … The water stopped rising, and it’s going to start going down, but the wind is still pushing it and we can’t get to them,” Kerner told WWL.
The town has about 60 boats waiting to rescue residents as soon as the weather allows, he said.
“There’s not a captain that would agree to go in the water right now. Trust me. We tried,” Kerner told WWL. “We’re going to send an army. We got to get those people to safety.”
No injuries had been reported as of late Sunday, but Kerner said he fears the worst when rescue boats head out Monday.
“Tomorrow is going to be more bad news when we go out to pick up those people. I pray we don’t find anything.”
The flash flood warning is expected to last until 6:45 a.m. Monday local time.
Buildings destroyed across Louisiana, including jazz landmark
Hurricane Ida has destroyed a piece of jazz history. The Karnofsky Shop and Residence, part of the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park, collapsed after water appeared to have pooled on its roof.
The building was home to the Karnofskys, “the Jewish family that provided a second home to the young Louis Armstrong,” according to the National Park Service.
Photos showed the structure — which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — nearly flattened, with debris spilling out of what was left of its frame.
In the city’s French Quarter, part of a roof that had been blown away was deposited into the street, spanning an entire intersection.
In neighboring Metairie, La., the ceiling of the control room for WGNO, a local television news station, “peeled away,” sending its producers fleeing, one of the station’s anchors said on Twitter.
And high winds brought by Ida tore off roofs in Houma, about 50 miles southwest of New Orleans. In one video, a large metal roof was ripped off an industrial building.