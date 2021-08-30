Hurricane Ida continued to batter Louisiana late into Sunday night and early Monday, with reports of downed power lines, levee failures and flooding, collapsed buildings, and trapped residents on rooftops. Power remained out for nearly 1 million people.

The storm, which weakened to Category 1 early Monday, unleashed damaging wind gusts of up to 90 mph in New Orleans, along with flooding rain. One person died after a tree fell on them in Prairieville, about 65 miles northwest of New Orleans. At least 200 people are believed to be stranded in the southeastern part of the state after a levee failed. The National Weather Service has issued a flash food emergency warning for the area urging people to “SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!”

New Orleans said Entergy suffered “catastrophic” damage to a transmission line, and the utility was unable to restore electricity Sunday night. The New Orleans Sewage and Water Board said it was using backup power systems, including turbines and generators, to supply electricity to its pumping stations, which are essential to control flooding.

Here’s what to know

  • President Biden approved Louisiana’s request for a major disaster declaration, enabling federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in the parishes affected by the cyclone — including housing assistance and loans for uninsured property losses.
  • Entergy New Orleans, the city’s electricity supplier, said its facilities sustained “catastrophic transmission damage” from the tropical cyclone, the city tweeted. Entergy said in a news release that it had lost “all power.”
  • Hurricane Ida’s fierce winds ripped the roof off a hospital in coastal Lafourche Parish, a visceral indication of how the storm has affected an already overburdened public health system.