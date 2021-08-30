Hurricane forecasters downgraded Ida to a tropical depression Monday evening but are still warning of dangerous storm surges and heavy rainfall in multiple states.
Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, battered Louisiana, with reports of downed power lines, levee failures and flooding, collapsed buildings and residents trapped on rooftops. Nearly 1 million households are still without power.
Forecasters warned that flooding from storm surges will continue through Monday in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Flooding could also hit portions of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys and the Mid-Atlantic through Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Here’s what to know
Ida downgraded to a tropical depression but remains ‘considerable’ flood threat
Once a top-tier Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds, Ida is now a mere tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center, which downgraded the storm at 5 p.m. Monday.
The storm’s peak winds had declined to 35 mph, and it is predicted to transition into a nontropical weather system over the next 36 hours. Nevertheless, the Hurricane Center stresses that the depression could unload dangerous amounts of rain.
Flash-flood watches stretch from the Gulf Coast to Connecticut. The system is set to drop significant rainfall in central Mississippi and western Alabama through Monday night, while Tennessee will see periodic heavy downpours through Tuesday night. By Wednesday, heavy rain will focus on the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.
“Considerable flash flooding is possible from the Lower Mississippi Valley through the Middle Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley, Central/Southern Appalachians, and into the Mid-Atlantic,” the Hurricane Center cautioned.
At 5 p.m. Monday, Ida was centered 20 miles north-northwest of Jackson, Miss., slowly heading to the north-northeast at 9 mph.
Photos: The scene in Houma, La.
The core of Hurricane Ida crashed into Houma, La., a city of more than 30,000 people about 30 miles inland from the coast, on Sunday. It was walloped by Ida’s eyewall, the ring of most extreme winds surrounding the storm’s calm center.
With cellphone service out, LaPlace residents search for friends and relatives
LAPLACE, La. — Along the Mississippi River levee, floodwaters continued to submerge homes and streets on Monday afternoon as helicopters whirred overhead.
Rain had ceased, but wind continued to gust, with flash flood warnings blasting on phones that otherwise remained without service. The lack of cellphone connections troubled many residents, who could not reach family and friends to check on their safety.
So instead, Kieran Bourgeois, 30, paid a visit to the block where her aunts and uncles live. “This is my people’s street. We came to check on all them,” he said, pointing out a home that belonged to his great-grandfather and is now occupied by an aunt and uncle. Bourgeois knocked on the door, but no one answered.
“They must have evacuated because I don’t see either car,” he said.
Arikea Thomas, 37, was also worried about La Place family members she could not reach Monday.
“My brother and sister-in-law’s house flooded to their chests,” Thomas said. “She was sending out SOS, like, ‘Help me,’ on Facebook. She couldn’t go on the roof because she’s pregnant. She was watching the water flood in her house.”
Thomas still had not heard from this family.
Carl Mason Sr., 67, lives in this neighborhood and tried to shelter in place for Ida, but he ended up getting in his truck to flee mid-storm.
“It never was like this before,” he said, pointing to the floodwater blocking his street.
“I left out my house at 4, when the water started coming up so fast,” he said. “I tried to ride it out, but it started coming in the house. It was maybe at a foot when I left out.”
Mississippi, spared the worst of Ida, begins recovery
GULFPORT — Mississippians awoke to a soggy but relatively unscathed Gulf Coast Monday morning, with many residents expressing gratitude that they were spared the worst of Hurricane Ida’s wrath.
People gathered at area Waffle Houses, which served to-go orders from a limited menu, while power company crews filled the parking lot at Gulfport Premium Outlets, using it as a temporary staging area for crews working to restore power to impacted areas along the Gulf Coast. About 98,000 people statewide had lost power, including 5,000 in Jackson, Harrison, and Hancock counties.
In Jackson County, heavy rain Monday morning prompted a brief flurry of water rescues, with 15 people calling for assistance. Approximately 300 homes are inaccessible due to flooding, and at least half of those homes had experienced some flooding, said Earl Etheridge, director of the Jackson County Office of Emergency Services.
“I’m thankful the storm stayed as far to the west as it did, but I hate it for the people of Louisiana,” he said.
Neighborhood scarred by Katrina suffered major wind damage in Ida
In East New Orleans, neighborhoods still bore scars of Hurricane Katrina — with large empty lots where homes used to be. Many rebuilt homes had been raised several feet, well above some pools of standing water near the lake. But like other parts of New Orleans, the area suffered major wind damage in Hurricane Ida, with power lines snapped in half and building facades blown away.
Some were taking advantage of the storm. Off Downman Road, the plywood had been peeled away from the front door of a Dollar General store and the bars of the doors pried open. As an alarm blared, handfuls of people were seen running inside the store with boxes and bags to grab goods. There were no police in sight.
On Gentilly Boulevard, several New Orleans police squad cars were positioned outside the only gas station in the neighborhood, which had just been replenished with fuel. A long line of cars snaked down the street, but within minutes, the fuel was gone.
New Orleans police appeared to be positioning squads at shopping centers along the Highway 90 route into the central part of the city.
In LaPlace, residents bemoan devastation: ‘Everything’s gone’
LAPLACE, La. — On Monday morning, a stream of cars crawled along Airline Highway, the main route into LaPlace, a town of 30,000 about 30 miles from New Orleans.
Residents desperate to find out how their homes fared had to dodge downed power lines and streetlights as they inched back into LaPlace. Shredded roofs and submerged cars were visible for miles along this stretch of St. John the Baptist Parish.
At the Shady Nook Mobile Home Park, residents walked through thigh-high water to reach the still-submerged neighborhood. Ricardo Tellec, 63, stood in wet socks inside his trailer, slowly picking through belongings to see what survived. The doors to his trailer were completely gone. Ceiling tiles had crashed onto his bed, and many of his possessions were drenched.
Tellec, who is originally from Mexico, moved to this park from Houston about 12 years ago.
“Everything’s gone,” he said. “I lost a lot of items, but it’s not a problem. I can replace all that. The problem is I ain’t got a place to stay. That’s the problem.”
In the dry parking lot at the entrance to the park, Carmen Girton, 43, wept inside her car. Girton lives here with her boyfriend, children and two young grandchildren. The family spent last night at a friend’s two-story house elsewhere in LaPlace, hoping it would be safer. They watched in terror as sections of the roof blew off last night.
This morning, Girton and her family returned to find their trailer shredded.
“It’s devastating having no home,” Girton said, through tears. “Coming back to find you don’t have none. We don’t know what we’re going to do.”
Girton moved from Texas to LaPlace after Hurricane Katrina to work at a demolition company that specializes in handling debris pickup after storms.
“None of us have insurance out here,” Girton said. “We worry. What are we going to do?”
All flights canceled at the New Orleans airport Monday
The New Orleans airport reported Monday afternoon that all flights scheduled for the day had been canceled, along with scores of flights originally set for Tuesday that were also called off.
The cancellations came as Ida’s impact in the area was still being assessed and authorities pleaded with people to remain home while they cleared roads. Power outages were expected to linger for days or even weeks across the region, while law enforcement officials said they were still clearing roadways to take full stock of what the storm left behind. Given those conditions, officials have asked people not to travel.
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport said there were 141 flights scheduled for Tuesday that were canceled by midafternoon Monday, and more could follow. The airport reported earlier in the day that it was “conducting a thorough damage assessment” after Ida swept through the region.
New Orleans locals survey damage wrought by Ida: ‘It’s like God took a razor and sheared it all off’
NEW ORLEANS — Along St. Charles Avenue, from downtown New Orleans into the heart of the Uptown neighborhood, hundreds of towering oak trees, some still decorated in beads from the Mardi Gras floats that pass along this route every year, were uprooted or split in half, limbs blocking the streets and sidewalks.
“It’s like God took a razor and sheared it all off,” Mandy Leigh, 47, said as she maneuvered around towering tree branches and downed power lines, some blocking the tracks of the St. Charles Streetcar.
Many side streets throughout Uptown and the Garden District were blocked by debris. Some of the old mansions, immortalized in the scores of television shows and movies that have been shot here, showed signs of damage, including shutters that had been blown off and shingles that had been torn away — damage similar to what incurred during Hurricane Katrina.
But it was the lack of power — and signs that it was unlikely to return soon — that had many neighbors on edge. Scores of power poles had been snapped in half by Ida’s winds, while others were leaning as if they could be taken down by even the faintest of gusts. Neighbors had draped towels and flags over low-hanging wires and placed trash cans and cones around snapped wires that lay on sidewalks and in the roads.
One couple in the Lower Garden District were packing up their SUV with suitcases and supplies to evacuate to Biloxi, Miss., to wait out what could be several days without power. The couple declined to give their names, citing concerns about public safety.
“I don’t want to give anyone a road map to an empty house,” the man said.
The man recalled how, after Katrina, looters had driven through the darkened neighborhood, trying doors and windows of residences and robbing the houses of some residents who had evacuated the city.
“It’s one thing when the storm hits,” the man said. “It’s what happens afterwards you have to worry about, when it gets dark.”
Workers evacuated hundreds of oil, gas production facilities in Gulf, federal agency says
Workers fled hundreds of oil and gas production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico as Ida stormed through the region, while some rigs were evacuated and others relocated, according to federal authorities.
As of late Monday morning, workers had been evacuated from a little more than half of the 560 “production platforms” — stationary oil and gas facilities — with workers on them in the Gulf, reported the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, a federal agency.
The bureau’s information came from offshore operator reports, it said. Nearly a dozen rigs were also evacuated, the bureau said, and seven others were moved out of the storm’s path.
The bureau also reported that more than 90 percent of oil and gas production in the Gulf was “shut in.” According to the bureau, this refers to a process in which safety valves under the surface are closed to keep oil or gas from being released. The bureau said that according to estimates, more than 94 percent of oil production in the Gulf was shut in and more than 93 percent of gas production there was shut in.
Attorney general asking legal community to help prevent unnecessary evictions in aftermath of hurricane
Attorney General Merrick Garland is encouraging the legal community to step up as thousands of Americans facing eviction grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
“As part of our all-across-government approach to preventing evictions today, Attorney General Merrick Garland is calling on the entire legal community to take immediate action to help prevent unnecessary evictions during this public health emergency,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. She said the attorney general’s “call to action” is for “major law firms, law school students and individual lawyers to work with courts, legal service providers and nonprofits through pro bono services to ensure access to justice for vulnerable tenants.”
More than 40 law school deans, including from Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Columbia, Howard and UCLA, have already committed their students and law clinics to help prevent evictions. And presidents of major legal organizations, including the Legal Services Corporation, the American Bar Association and the National Housing Law Project, have joined the commitment to immediate action.
Hurricane Ida landed in the southeastern part of Louisiana on Sunday — on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina — leaving nearly 1 million customers without power.
The Supreme Court ended a national moratorium on evictions last week thus removing protections for millions of Americans who have been unable to pay their rent as the United States continues to struggle through the pandemic.
The decision split the justices largely along partisan lines and was met with opposing responses from lawmakers on opposite sides of the aisle.
The National Association of Realtors praised the court’s decision, calling it correct “from both a legal standpoint and a matter of fairness. It brings to an end an unlawful policy that places financial hardship solely on the shoulders of mom-and-pop housing providers, who provide nearly half of all rental housing in America, and it restores property rights in America.”
Ida halts production of ‘Emancipation,’ the Will Smith movie that moved filming from Georgia
Filming of “Emancipation,” a period action drama starring Will Smith, has been halted by Hurricane Ida, and it is uncertain when it will resume.
The Apple-produced movie, which centers on an enslaved man who escapes a Louisiana plantation to become a Union soldier, was originally set to be shot in Georgia. Smith and director Antoine Fuqua moved the production after Georgia’s Republican-dominated legislature passed new voting restrictions, saying in a statement that they did not want to “provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws.”
It is not the only production affected by the storm.
“Cherish the Day,” a romantic drama series that Ava DuVernay is producing for OWN, also had to temporarily shut down, as did “The Thing About Pam,” an NBC true-crime limited series starring Renée Zellweger that was in preproduction. “Cherish” evacuated cast and crew members out of New Orleans, some to Atlanta.
It is not known when or where the productions will resume shooting.
Louisiana has become a major production hub over the past 20 years thanks to the state’s generous tax-incentive program, which allows studios to forgo tax bills they would be required to pay in other places — though its long-term future remains in question given strong political opposition. One of the factors supercharging Louisiana’s film industry was Hurricane Katrina — many Hollywood figures pressed for a production move to the state after the 2005 disaster, to help its battered economy rebound.
New Orleans officials working on way to text 911
New Orleans officials said Monday that they will soon announce a way to text 911, as emergency call services experience continued issues in the aftermath of the storm.
“We do know that text-message services are more reliable right now than phone service in the city of New Orleans,” Tyrell Morris, executive director of the Orleans Parish Communication District, said during a news conference. “And so we’re retooling and reimagining what that experience is … Give us a couple of hours before we give the public some instructions on how to engage 911 from a text-message perspective.”
He said that officials are working to restore 911 call services but that, in the meantime, people in emergencies can go to a fire station or flag down a police officer.
Biden says federal government is deploying generators, food and water to storm-hit areas
President Biden on Monday detailed the federal government’s efforts to aid those affected by Ida, including the deployment of more than 200 generators and “millions” of meals and gallons of drinking water.
“We’re in close contact with local electric providers to see what they need. They’re all private providers; we don’t control that, but we’re doing all we can to minimize the amount of time it’s going to take to get power back up for everyone in the region,” Biden said during a virtual meeting with Deanne Criswell, the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, and officials in the affected states.
The president also noted that he has asked the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to make available any satellite imagery that could be helpful in assessing the damage.
Photos show damage in LaPlace, La.
Residents of LaPlace, La., woke up to flooding and wind damage in the town. Ida’s eastern wall went right over LaPlace, inflicting heavy damage on the area.