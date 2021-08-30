Biden administration officials will visit Louisiana and Mississippi Tuesday to meet with local leaders and assess the devastation caused by Ida.

More than 3,600 FEMA employees have been deployed to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas to help with the rescue and clean-up efforts, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a news conference Monday.

Hurricane forecasters downgraded Ida to a tropical depression Monday evening but are still warning of dangerous storm surges and heavy rainfall in multiple states.

Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, battered Louisiana, with reports of downed power lines, levee failures and flooding, collapsed buildings and residents trapped on rooftops. Nearly 1 million households are still without power.

Forecasters warned that flooding from storm surges will continue through Monday in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Flooding could also hit portions of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys and the Mid-Atlantic through Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here’s what to know

  • Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said the death toll from Ida could rise “considerably” as search-and-rescue efforts get underway. The Louisiana State Police also warned that “the full extent of damage” was not clear yet.
  • Officials in Louisiana implored residents to take precautions Monday. In a tweet, Edwards told residents to “remain where you are.” The National Weather Service in New Orleans urged people to “be EXTREMELY safe today as weather hazards remain in effect.”
  • New Orleans’s 911 services were experiencing “technical difficulties,” and residents were instead being urged to seek help in person from first responders.

Attorney general asking legal community to help prevent unnecessary evictions in aftermath of hurricane

By Eugene Scott2:52 p.m.
Attorney General Merrick Garland is encouraging the legal community to step up as thousands of Americans facing eviction grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“As part of our all-across-government approach to preventing evictions today, Attorney General Merrick Garland is calling on the entire legal community to take immediate action to help prevent unnecessary evictions during this public health emergency,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. She said the attorney general’s “call to action” is for “major law firms, law school students and individual lawyers to work with courts, legal service providers and nonprofits through pro bono services to ensure access to justice for vulnerable tenants.”

More than 40 law school deans, including from Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Columbia, Howard and UCLA, have already committed their students and law clinics to help prevent evictions. And presidents of major legal organizations, including the Legal Services Corporation, the American Bar Association and the National Housing Law Project, have joined the commitment to immediate action.

Hurricane Ida landed in the southeastern part of Louisiana on Sunday — on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina — leaving nearly 1 million customers without power.

The Supreme Court ended a national moratorium on evictions last week thus removing protections for millions of Americans who have been unable to pay their rent as the United States continues to struggle through the pandemic.

The decision split the justices largely along partisan lines and was met with opposing responses from lawmakers on opposite sides of the aisle.

The National Association of Realtors praised the court’s decision, calling it correct “from both a legal standpoint and a matter of fairness. It brings to an end an unlawful policy that places financial hardship solely on the shoulders of mom-and-pop housing providers, who provide nearly half of all rental housing in America, and it restores property rights in America.”

Ida halts production of ‘Emancipation,’ the Will Smith movie that moved filming from Georgia

By Steven Zeitchik2:41 p.m.
Filming of “Emancipation,” a period action drama starring Will Smith, has been halted by Hurricane Ida, and it is uncertain when it will resume.

The Apple-produced movie, which centers on an enslaved man who escapes a Louisiana plantation to become a Union soldier, was originally set to be shot in Georgia. Smith and director Antoine Fuqua moved the production after Georgia’s Republican-dominated legislature passed new voting restrictions, saying in a statement that they did not want to “provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws.”

It is not the only production affected by the storm.

“Cherish the Day,” a romantic drama series that Ava DuVernay is producing for OWN, also had to temporarily shut down, as did “The Thing About Pam,” an NBC true-crime limited series starring Renée Zellweger that was in preproduction. “Cherish” evacuated cast and crew members out of New Orleans, some to Atlanta.

It is not known when or where the productions will resume shooting.

Louisiana has become a major production hub over the past 20 years thanks to the state’s generous tax-incentive program, which allows studios to forgo tax bills they would be required to pay in other places — though its long-term future remains in question given strong political opposition. One of the factors supercharging Louisiana’s film industry was Hurricane Katrina — many Hollywood figures pressed for a production move to the state after the 2005 disaster, to help its battered economy rebound.

New Orleans officials working on way to text 911

By Paulina Firozi2:35 p.m.
New Orleans officials said Monday that they will soon announce a way to text 911, as emergency call services experience continued issues in the aftermath of the storm.

“We do know that text-message services are more reliable right now than phone service in the city of New Orleans,” Tyrell Morris, executive director of the Orleans Parish Communication District, said during a news conference. “And so we’re retooling and reimagining what that experience is … Give us a couple of hours before we give the public some instructions on how to engage 911 from a text-message perspective.”

He said that officials are working to restore 911 call services but that, in the meantime, people in emergencies can go to a fire station or flag down a police officer.

Biden says federal government is deploying generators, food and water to storm-hit areas

By Felicia Sonmez2:22 p.m.
President Biden on Monday detailed the federal government’s efforts to aid those affected by Ida, including the deployment of more than 200 generators and “millions” of meals and gallons of drinking water.

“We’re in close contact with local electric providers to see what they need. They’re all private providers; we don’t control that, but we’re doing all we can to minimize the amount of time it’s going to take to get power back up for everyone in the region,” Biden said during a virtual meeting with Deanne Criswell, the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, and officials in the affected states.

The president also noted that he has asked the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to make available any satellite imagery that could be helpful in assessing the damage.

Photos show damage in LaPlace, La.

By Michael Robinson Chavez2:09 p.m.
Residents of LaPlace, La., woke up to flooding and wind damage in the town. Ida’s eastern wall went right over LaPlace, inflicting heavy damage on the area.