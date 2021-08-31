Donahue was photographed in night-vision green — evoking the way Americans fought in Afghan darkness — as he carried an M4. Other aircraft, including drones and fighter jets, flew overhead to protect the last departing flights, Pentagon officials said.
Taliban members took the airport soon after the withdrawal was complete, according to a Los Angeles Times reporter who said he was there with them.
They may have watched the flights depart; the armed men in the hangar wore their own night-vision goggles — a small part of the bounty of U.S.-supplied equipment they now claim.