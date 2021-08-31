Reaching the milestone has helped many E.U. member states relax pandemic restrictions, but it masks wide gaps in vaccination rates between the countries that make up the bloc. Some, such as Denmark, have immunized more than 80 percent of their populations, while several Eastern European nations have vaccinated less than half.
“We must remain vigilant,” von der Leyen said. “We need many more Europeans to vaccinate rapidly to avoid a new wave of infections and to stop the emergence of new variants.”
Here’s what to know
Honolulu to require proof of vaccination in most public places
Honolulu is set to become the latest major U.S. city to require people to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and other public spaces.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Monday that the policy, called Safe Access Oahu, would take effect Sept. 13 and apply to both customers and employees, as well as volunteers and contractors of the covered businesses.
Customers who don’t have proof of vaccination will be allowed inside if they can show they tested negative for the coronavirus within the previous 48 hours. Children under 12 are exempt.
“Given the continued high #COVID19 rates on O‘ahu and the strain to our hospital and emergency medical systems, we want to create safe spaces for employees and customers so they can feel confident the people around them are safe,” Blangiardi, an independent, said in a statement.
The city of nearly 350,000 joins New York, San Francisco and New Orleans in issuing such rules. The recent full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by federal health regulators is expected to pave the way for more vaccine requirements.
Missourians packed a meeting to fight a mask mandate. One attendee now has covid-19.
Two weeks ago, dozens of maskless Independence, Mo., residents gathered at an indoor city council meeting to debate a proposed mask mandate. The majority of council members in the Kansas City suburb rejected the mandate.
Now, the city’s health department is warning all attendees that they were “likely exposed” to the coronavirus. In a statement Monday, department officials said they have learned that at least one person who attended the meeting has tested positive for the virus.
“All individuals in attendance at this meeting who were in the Chamber … should get tested, especially if showing any symptoms,” the department cautioned.
NFL ramps up frequency of coronavirus testing for vaccinated players and staffers
Vaccinated NFL players and team staffers will be tested weekly for the coronavirus, under the protocols for the 2021 regular season developed by the league and the NFL Players Association.
Those protocols were sent to the teams Monday, 10 days ahead of the NFL’s season-opening game scheduled for Sept. 9 in Tampa between the Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.
The once-per-week testing for vaccinated players and staffers represents an increase from the testing frequency of once every 14 days under the protocols in effect during training camp and the preseason. The NFLPA had sought a return to daily testing for vaccinated players and staffers, citing concerns over the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.
As pandemic persists, counties confront emergency measures to house the homeless
The camping cots at the indoor gyms were meant to be a short-term fix.
When Montgomery County, Md., relocated 150 clients from its homeless shelters into recreation centers shortly after the pandemic began last year, officials thought it would last only a few months — an emergency measure to space out and protect some of the county’s most vulnerable from the novel coronavirus.
More than 16 months later, the Long Branch and Gwendolyn Coffield recreation centers are still serving as shelters, an increasingly uneasy arrangement as Montgomery reopens and the pandemic persists.
Using hotels or overflow facilities has been effective in curbing virus infection rates among the homeless, who tend to be older and sicker than the general public, experts say. But as the pandemic wears on, communities have been forced to confront the sustainability of these measures, even while the recently expired eviction moratorium threatens to push additional people onto the streets.
Liberty University pivots to virtual classes amid coronavirus outbreak
Liberty University switched abruptly to virtual classes beginning Monday — just a week after they began — because of a spike in coronavirus cases.
The decision to temporarily pause indoor events, teach online and ramp up other safety measures was not taken lightly, according to a university announcement Friday. “The campus infection rate is higher than at anytime last year, our only local hospital is reaching capacity for ICU COVID treatment, and we project our Annex quarantine capacity to be reached soon,” school officials wrote.
On Aug. 15, the campus reported just three positive cases, according to the school’s online dashboard. By Aug. 24, that number among students had spiked to 124. There are an additional 35 cases among the faculty and staff.
Nearly 500 people have been asked to quarantine. The dashboard, last updated Wednesday, reported 274 students on the Lynchburg, Va., campus in quarantine and an additional 111 commuter students and 107 employees in quarantine.
Los Angeles school district’s mandatory mass testing program seen as model for nation
LOS ANGELES — As hundreds of thousands of children return to class in the nation’s second-largest school district, they are participating in what amounts to a massive public health experiment unfolding in real time: Every single student, teacher and administrator in the Los Angeles public schools must get tested for the coronavirus every single week — indefinitely.
Even the fully vaccinated are required to get tested. Those who test positive stay home for at least 10 days. And those who decline to get tested cannot come at all.
Along with multiple other protocols the Los Angeles Unified School District is implementing — including masking for all and mandatory vaccines for teachers and staff — it amounts to by far the most aggressive anti-coronavirus campaign undertaken or announced by a major school district in the United States. It comes as classrooms nationwide struggle to return to in-person learning amid the delta variant surge, with some governors trying to block mask mandates even as outbreaks have shut down schools or delayed planned re-openings in Florida, Texas, Iowa and elsewhere.