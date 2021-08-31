Seventy percent of adults in the European Union have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, officials said Friday, putting the bloc at the forefront of global immunization efforts after lagging far behind the United States earlier in the year.

More than 250 million people in the E.U. have received a full regimen of vaccine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a recorded statement. “This is a great achievement which really shows what we can do when we work together,” she said.

Reaching the milestone has helped many E.U. member states relax pandemic restrictions, but it masks wide gaps in vaccination rates between the countries that make up the bloc. Some, such as Denmark, have immunized more than 80 percent of their populations, while several Eastern European nations have vaccinated less than half.

“We must remain vigilant,” von der Leyen said. “We need many more Europeans to vaccinate rapidly to avoid a new wave of infections and to stop the emergence of new variants.”

Here’s what to know

  • Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are highly effective against the coronavirus and severe covid-19, Israeli scientists reported in a new paper that supports the idea of administering a third dose as protection against the virus wanes. Researchers looked at data from the nation’s Health Ministry for 1.1 million people age 60 or older this month.
  • A federal advisory panel voted unanimously Monday to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration fully approved last week for people age 16 and older. The vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reflected further expert endorsement of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.
  • The European Union is recommending that its 27 member countries reinstate restrictions on American travelers, a change that would primarily affect unvaccinated people, as soaring rates of new coronavirus infections have made the United States a global pandemic hot spot.