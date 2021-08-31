The federal case against Braylovsky began on May 29, 2020, when a judge issued an arrest warrant for several charges related to health-care fraud and illegal opioids distribution. He was arrested on June 4, 2020, for allegedly giving oxycodone prescriptions to patients without performing medical exams in exchange for $1,600 payments. Several days later, he was released on bond to home confinement and electronic monitoring to await trial, the New Haven Register reported.