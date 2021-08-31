Katrina, on the other hand, hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, then spent three full days gaining power over the Gulf of Mexico, reaching Category 5, with winds up to 175 mph. Even though it weakened as it churned toward land, the storm had plenty of time to generate the massive 19-foot storm surge that it pushed onto the coast. It was that surge that did the most damage, overrunning levees and inundating coastal communities, including much of New Orleans. More than 1,800 people died.