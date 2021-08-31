The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state’s second storm-related death Monday evening, as crews worked to find residents trapped in still-flooded Gulf Coast communities battered by Hurricane Ida.

The agency said in a statement that a man drowned after attempting to maneuver his vehicle through floodwater in New Orleans. On Sunday another person died after a tree fell on them in Prairieville, about 15 miles from Baton Rouge.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said Monday that the death toll from Ida could grow “considerably.” Parts of the state remained unreachable, making it impossible to fully assess the damage. Entire towns have been cut off from communication, and more than a million people are without power.

Here’s what to know

  • Hurricane forecasters downgraded Ida to a tropical depression Monday evening as it rolled into Mississippi. It is predicted to next transition into a non-tropical storm by Wednesday, and its winds are generally no longer anticipated to be hazardous.
  • As hundreds of thousands of people head into Day 2 without power in the dead of summer, the threat of heat-related illnesses is rising. Many have no clean water, or in some cases no water at all.