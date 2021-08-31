Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said Monday that the death toll from Ida could grow “considerably.” Parts of the state remained unreachable, making it impossible to fully assess the damage. Entire towns have been cut off from communication, and more than a million people are without power.
Here’s what to know
All Tuesday flights in and out of New Orleans airport canceled
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport reported Monday night that airlines had canceled all incoming and outgoing flights for Tuesday, and that nearly 200 cancellations had been reported for Wednesday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Hours earlier, the airport had tweeted that although the terminal and runways didn’t appear to have any significant damage, loss of water pressure was affecting airport operations, including air conditioning and restroom facilities. It was operating on emergency generator power at the time, with all landline phones out of service, and crews were clearing debris and repairing the perimeter fence.
Power outages are expected to linger for days or even weeks across the region, and officials have asked people not to travel.
911 calls after Ida went unanswered in New Orleans due to ‘antiquated’ technology
In the years since Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, the 911 system had undergone a major overhaul. The aging telephone system was replaced. Separate centers for medical, police and fire calls were consolidated under one roof. And new call-routing technology to prevent the whole thing from going down during a disaster was scheduled to be installed early next year.
Then Hurricane Ida hit, and the 911 call center crashed, failing its first major test.
Calls for help didn’t go through. The center was offline for 13 hours on Monday. The Orleans Parish Communication District, which runs the dispatch center, was forced to take to Facebook to tell people that if they had an emergency, they should walk to a nearby fire station or flag down a police officer to report it.