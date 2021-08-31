The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state’s second storm-related death Monday evening, as crews worked to find residents trapped in still-flooded Gulf Coast communities battered by Hurricane Ida. The agency said in a statement that a man drowned after attempting to maneuver his vehicle through floodwater in New Orleans. On Sunday another person died after a tree fell on them in Prairieville, about 15 miles from Baton Rouge.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said Monday that the death toll from Ida could grow “considerably.” Parts of the state remained unreachable, making it impossible to fully assess the damage. Entire towns have been cut off from communication, and more than a million people are without power.
Here’s what to know
2 dead, 10 injured after ‘torrential’ rains lead to highway collapse in Mississippi
Two people were killed and 10 people were injured late Monday after a highway collapsed in southeastern Mississippi following “torrential rainfalls,” the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.
Part of Highway 26, a two-lane state highway, washed out west of Lucedale, said Cal Robertson, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The washout was 50 feet long and 20 feet deep, he said, describing the highway as a “high road with steep embankments.”
Rescue crews pulled people from seven cars after responding to calls shortly after 10:30 p.m. local time on Monday, Robertson said. Three of the injured were in critical condition, three were in moderate condition, and four had minor injuries, he said. The injured people were transported to hospitals by ambulances from “several counties,” Robertson said.
The area had been hit with “torrential rainfalls in the last 24 hours” as a result of Ida, he said. Officials were waiting for cranes to get to the scene to “reach out at a distance that’s safe,” as there were concerns that the road could collapse under tow trucks.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol was investigating the collapse, and engineers from the state transportation department were set to assess the damage, Robertson said.
The collapse in Mississippi comes after two Hurricane Ida-linked deaths in Louisiana. Officials on Monday said a man in New Orleans drowned after driving through floodwater, and on Sunday, a person died after a tree fell on them near Baton Rouge.
Tulane University evacuates students, cancels in-person classes until October
Tulane University said it will evacuate students to Houston and close its New Orleans campus until October as the city recovers from Hurricane Ida.
Classes are canceled until Sept. 13, when they will resume online, the university said in a statement. Tulane plans to resume in-person classes on October 11.
Undergraduate and graduate students who live on- and off-campus will be evacuated by bus to Houston starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, the university said.
“All students should pack no more than 2 pieces of luggage, their computer, and valuables,” the university said. Students who were self-evacuating were told that they would not be allowed on campus after 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
Tulane said it will provide food and lodging for students “until they can get flights home.” Funds were available for students who were in need of financial assistance, it said.
Students evacuating to Houston “should make travel arrangements within 2-3 days after arriving,” the university said. “Students who are absolutely unable to relocate from Houston may request to stay with Tulane staff in Houston until the university re-opens.”
The relocation effort could be particularly difficult for the university’s international students, especially amid international coronavirus travel restrictions: Tulane University has an undergraduate enrollment of more than 8,600, according to its website, including students from 50 states and 77 countries.
Meanwhile, Loyola University New Orleans said on Monday that it had canceled classes for at least the rest of the week, with an update for students coming “as soon as we have a better understanding of how soon we can get back up and running.” Loyola said it would shuttle students to airports in Gulfport, Miss., and Mobile, Ala., and that temporary housing was available in Mobile.
With the lights off, food spoiling and gas pumps out of order, New Orleans faces extended power failure
The coming days or weeks without electricity in hurricane-battered New Orleans and its surrounding region will mean candles and oil lamps, canned food, no cellphone service, no air conditioning or fans in near-90-degree heat for those without generators. Televisions won’t get signals, and radio batteries will die.
Outside homes, the misery exists on a wider scale: Service stations without power can’t pump gas, and sewage pumping stations without working pumps can’t pull wastewater out of the plumbing of thousands of households.
Louisiana’s principal utility, Entergy, is still trying to assess the damage from Hurricane Ida, which knocked out all eight transmission lines bringing electricity from power plants into Orleans and Jefferson parishes. The company said Monday it could be weeks before service is fully restored to the nearly 900,000 Louisiana customers who have lost it in the storm. Several hundred thousand who rely on other utility companies are also in the dark.
All Tuesday flights in and out of New Orleans airport canceled
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport reported Monday night that airlines had canceled all incoming and outgoing flights for Tuesday, and that nearly 200 cancellations had been reported for Wednesday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Hours earlier, the airport had tweeted that although the terminal and runways didn’t appear to have any significant damage, loss of water pressure was affecting airport operations, including air conditioning and restroom facilities. It was operating on emergency generator power at the time, with all landline phones out of service, and crews were clearing debris and repairing the perimeter fence.
Power outages are expected to linger for days or even weeks across the region, and officials have asked people not to travel.
911 calls after Ida went unanswered in New Orleans due to ‘antiquated’ technology
In the years since Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, the 911 system had undergone a major overhaul. The aging telephone system was replaced. Separate centers for medical, police and fire calls were consolidated under one roof. And new call-routing technology to prevent the whole thing from going down during a disaster was scheduled to be installed early next year.
Then Hurricane Ida hit, and the 911 call center crashed, failing its first major test.
Calls for help didn’t go through. The center was offline for 13 hours on Monday. The Orleans Parish Communication District, which runs the dispatch center, was forced to take to Facebook to tell people that if they had an emergency, they should walk to a nearby fire station or flag down a police officer to report it.