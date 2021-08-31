“White supremacists — even those who don’t think of themselves that way — will become more angry and terrified, and more violent in rhetoric and deed. This is exactly what they’ve always been afraid of! On the plus side, young people of color growing up may stop receiving and internalizing the message that White = normal, and that they, therefore, are ‘other.’ For all of us, White and non-White, there’s a chance that we will begin to focus less on race and more on our common humanity. There are so many ‘multiracial’ people now, all over the world, that the whole concept of race looks increasingly ridiculous. May we all see that, and stop counting race as a primary part of personal identity! That doesn’t mean we forget or despise our ancestry. But it’s more complicated than it used to be. As Tiger Woods once said to the people who insisted that his identity was Black, ‘Which three of my grandparents do you want me to deny?’ We can all be proud of our ancestors at their best, grow and learn beyond their worst.” — Alison Loris, 73, Bremerton, Wash.