Surveillance footage from a nearby home led investigators to Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who appeared to have repeatedly driven past Tibbetts as she ran.
Bahena Rivera, a 27-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico who worked on a local dairy farm, was found guilty of first-degree murder. In a 2018 interview with police, officials say, Bahena Rivera admitted to following Tibbetts while she was on her run, fighting with her and then blacking out. He later led authorities to the cornfield where Tibbetts’s body was buried.
He told investigators that he approached Tibbetts because she was attractive, the Associated Press reported, but fought her when she threatened to call the police. He told law enforcement that he “blacked out,” and when he came to, her body was in his trunk and he was driving down the road. Smears of blood containing her DNA were found in his trunk.
Bahena Rivera later appeared to change his story, testifying that two masked men kidnapped him at gunpoint and forced him into a plot to attack Tibbetts and hide her body. The 12-member jury unanimously found him guilty in May, and the prosecution called the new testimony implausible and “completely inconsistent” with evidence and previous statements.
“You and you alone forever changed the lives of those who loved Mollie Tibbetts, and for that you and you alone will receive the following sentence,” Judge Joel Yates said Monday.
Video of the hearing shows Bahena Rivera sitting seemingly expressionless under his mask as Yates reads the sentence, which is mandatory in Iowa for defendants convicted of first-degree murder. Iowa does not have the death penalty.
The 2018 killing intensified fears of violence against women and public anger about illegal immigration. GOP politicians, including former president Donald Trump, seized on Bahena Rivera’s status as an undocumented immigrant. Trump used Tibbetts’s killing to argue for swiftly continuing construction on a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
In a 2018 opinion column for the Des Moines Register, Tibbetts’s father sent a message to politicians and others who used her death as a talking point: “Do not appropriate Mollie’s soul in advancing views she believed were profoundly racist,” he wrote.
In a victim impact statement read to the court Monday, which the Des Moines Register published video of, Tibbetts’s mother, Laura Calderwood, addressed Bahena Rivera.
“Mollie was a young woman who simply wanted to go for a quiet run on the evening of July 18, and you chose to violently and sadistically end that life,” she wrote.
Calderwood recalled the knock on the door from the sheriff after Tibbetts’s remains were found and rushing to call her relatives before they learned of her death from the news.
“Imagine what’s it’s like to call Mollie’s father, Rob, who resides in Fresno, California, and say, ‘Rob, I am so sorry to have to tell you this, but they found Mollie’s remains this morning, and I need you to come back to Iowa.’ Can you imagine, Mr. Rivera, as a father, having [your daughter] Paulina’s mother taken away from you and to have to tell your daughter that she will never come home?” she asked.
She told him how difficult it was to tell her mother, Tibbetts’s grandmother, what had happened. Her mother, Calderwood said, had firmly believed that Tibbetts would return home safely.
“Judy Calderwood’s unwavering faith had been totally shattered by your senseless act of violence,” she said.
She told him that Hispanic workers had left the small town after the killing, fearful for their safety. She told him about the engagement ring Tibbetts’s boyfriend had purchased that he would never be able to give her. She asked him to think about Tibbetts’s father, who would never get to walk her down the aisle at her wedding, and herself, who would never get to be a grandmother to her only daughter’s future children.
“Based upon the facts and circumstances of this case, it is very well deserved,” the Associated Press reported prosecutor Scott Brown saying of the life sentence.
Yates, the judge, had delayed the sentencing so the defense could look into other claims regarding Tibbetts’s disappearance and killing. Two people reportedly came forward after Tibbetts’s disappearance to say that a 21-year-old man with a history of violence confessed to killing her. A woman also reportedly told officials she had been kidnapped by an alleged sex trafficker in the same town just weeks before Tibbetts went missing.
Earlier this month, the judge ruled that the information was unreliable, the AP reported, and denied a motion for a new trial.
Bahena Rivera and his defense attorneys did not give statements at the sentencing, but the Des Moines Register reported that they intend to appeal the conviction.
Read more: