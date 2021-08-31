The last soldier had left Afghanistan, and the president once again explained himself and explained the circumstances of his decision. He thanked the members of the military and their families, that tiny percentage of the population that has lived with upheaval and carried this burden for two decades. He also spoke to everyone else — all the rest of us who have had the luxury of not thinking about this war or those people. He addressed the majority of the American citizens who only recently roused themselves, along with their concern and their outrage.