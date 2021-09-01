Along Oneidas Street, the El Dorado Hotshots were working with bulldozers to cut fire line up the hill from those homes city engines were protecting. The Hotshots are an elite U.S. Forest Service firefighting crew based in Pollock Pine near Placerville. They had worked the week before to defend their own base and neighborhoods; now they were farther east in the Tahoe Basin, fighting to save an area where they and their families recreate.