The news comes as E.U. officials announced Tuesday that about 70 percent of the bloc’s adults are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus — reaching a target it set at the start of the year — although sharp discrepancies remain between individual countries.
Studies continue to show the efficacy of the vaccines is waning against infection as time goes by — prompting countries to start recommending booster shots — but vaccinations still remain key in reducing hospitalization and death rates.
Here’s what to know
Global health leaders call for UN summit to tackle pandemic
A coalition of health experts and advocates are urging world leaders to convene a summit at the United Nations General Assembly this month, arguing that only coordinated action can stop the covid-19 outbreak.
“A global pandemic needs a global plan of attack,” the coalition writes in a public letter shared with The Washington Post. “The summit should secure the commitments and actions needed to close the vaccine supply, financing and capacity gaps.
“The coalition is calling on world leaders to commit to ensuring that 7 billion doses of high-quality coronavirus vaccines will be available by the end of 2021; to vaccinating 70 percent of the world’s population by mid-2022; and to securing equitable global access to tests, therapies and other interventions, among other commitments. “We are in a race against time,” the letter-writers argue. “Without immediate action, there will be millions more infections and deaths, and new variants could emerge and pierce vaccine immunity.”
The letter’s co-signers include an array of U.S. and global health policymakers, including former Biden coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt; Jeremy Hunt, the former United Kingdom health secretary and foreign secretary; and Pascal Lamy, the former director general of the World Trade Organization. The letter also was signed by four former commissioners of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as singer-philanthropist Bono and screenwriter Richard Curtis.
The effort was organized by the covid Collaborative, Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, Duke Global Health Innovation Center, Duke Global Health Institute, and the Pandemic Action Network, and endorsed by two dozen other organizations.
Public health experts, scientists and activists have pressed the Biden administration and other leaders to move faster to address the outbreak in developing countries, where vaccination rates are lagging. Some of those experts last week also laid out a framework for how a global response should be prioritized.
They’re called mild cases. But people with breakthrough covid can still feel pretty sick.
Andrew Kinsey knew that even after being vaccinated against the coronavirus, there was a chance he could still fall ill with covid-19.
He just never expected to feel this lousy from a case doctors call mild.
For nearly a week, Kinsey felt like he had been “run over by a truck.” He struggled to walk a few steps and to stay awake through episodes of the TV show “Doomsday Preppers.” He returned to work last Monday as a corporate litigator but needs midday naps.
Perspective: Coronavirus vaccines work. But this statistical illusion makes people think they don’t.
Is the vaccine wearing off? It’s an exhausting thought for those of us who believed the battle against covid-19 would be won once enough needles plunged into enough arms. But outbreaks of the delta variant have blossomed even in places with high levels of vaccination, including Israel, Britain and my own home of Madison, Wis. Recent reports from Israel that nearly 60 percent of people hospitalized with severe covid-19 were fully vaccinated raised particular alarms about the limits of the protection that vaccines provide.
While there is other evidence that the vaccines’ protection against infection (not severe illness) declines over time — and also some evidence that booster shots work — we shouldn’t be overly concerned about the Israeli hospitalization statistics. The explanation involves a famous old statistical curveball called “Simpson’s paradox” — which isn’t really a paradox at all. It’s just a reminder of why you have to be careful with data.