The pace of coronavirus vaccinations is picking up, with the number of first shots in particular on the rise, White House officials say – a potential sign that vaccine skepticism is declining as the delta variant continues to drive up cases in the United States.

“We’ve accelerated the pace of first shots. In August, we got over 14 million. That’s almost 4 million more first shots in August compared to the prior month,” White House covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said in a news conference Tuesday.

The news comes as E.U. officials announced Tuesday that about 70 percent of the bloc’s adults are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus — reaching a target it set at the start of the year — although sharp discrepancies remain between individual countries.

Studies continue to show the efficacy of the vaccines is waning against infection as time goes by — prompting countries to start recommending booster shots — but vaccinations still remain key in reducing hospitalization and death rates.

Here’s what to know

  • A coalition of U.S. and global health experts is calling for an international summit at the United Nations General Assembly this month to develop a “global plan of attack” against the pandemic, through a better coordinated global effort and more equitable access to vaccines, they write in a public letter shared with The Washington Post.
  • The World Health Organization said Tuesday it was monitoring a new coronavirus “variant of interest” called Mu or B.1.621. The variant was first detected in Colombia and has since been found in South America and Europe, but further studies are needed. Mu is one of five variants of interest being monitored, the WHO said.
  • In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul will convene a special session Wednesday to extend the state’s eviction moratorium to Jan. 15, she said. A Supreme Court opinion issued last week rejected a national covid-related eviction moratorium and unleashed an uneven torrent of evictions across the country.