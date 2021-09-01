Earlier this week, officials confirmed one man died in Louisiana while attempting to drive through floodwater in New Orleans, while another person died after a tree fell on them in Prairieville, about 15 miles from Baton Rouge. Two people were killed after a highway collapsed because of torrential downpours in southeastern Mississippi.
Officials have said the death toll could continue to climb, even as storm-ravaged areas begin the slow process of picking up after the devastation wrought by Ida, which made landfall in Port Fourchon, La., as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday.
“Historically, we know that most people are injured and killed because of the response, not the storm itself,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said during a news conference Tuesday, as he pleaded with those who evacuated to stay out, explaining that “many of the life-supporting infrastructure elements are not present, they’re not operating right now.”
“If you have already evacuated, do not return here,” he said.
More than 985,000 electric customers across Louisiana woke up Wednesday in the dark once again, with complete power restoration potentially weeks away. More than 768,000 of those outages were from Entergy, the state’s largest power provider.
Still, small pockets of recovery have emerged. Entergy announced that early Wednesday, crews had restored power for some customers in Eastern New Orleans.
“This is the first step in bringing power back to the metro region, after Hurricane Ida left devastating destruction in its path,” the company said in a statement.
Late Tuesday, as New Orleans officials prepared for another night without power, city officials announced there would be an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew — even as they tried to project the image of a city that was “stable,” as Mayor Latoya Cantrell (D) told reporters in an afternoon news conference.
New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said there had been arrests for looting, but pointedly declined to say how many, accusing the media of in the past twisting those numbers to project an “out of control” city.
“I’m going to speak from the heart. I’m not going to allow no one in the media to do to drive a false narrative about this,” Ferguson said. “I will not give you any numbers on the number of arrests or looting because every time we do that, this narrative develops, that there’s just out of control city. We have made the arrests. We will continue to make arrests. We will remain engaged.”
Added Cantrell: “We’re stable, and we want to remain stable throughout, not only on day two, but as we move into the rest of the week.”
Firozi reported from Washington.
