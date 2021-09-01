Earlier this week, officials confirmed one man died in Louisiana while attempting to drive through floodwater in New Orleans, while another person died after a tree fell on them in Prairieville, about 15 miles from Baton Rouge. Two people were killed after a highway collapsed because of torrential downpours in southeastern Mississippi.
Officials have said the death toll could continue to climb, even as storm-ravaged areas begin the slow process of picking up after the devastation wrought by Ida, which made landfall in Port Fourchon, La., as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday.
“Historically, we know that most people are injured and killed because of the response, not the storm itself,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said during a news conference Tuesday, as he pleaded with those who evacuated to stay out, explaining that “many of the life-supporting infrastructure elements are not present, they’re not operating right now.”
“If you have already evacuated, do not return here,” he said.
More than 985,000 electric customers across Louisiana woke up Wednesday in the dark once again, with complete power restoration potentially weeks away. More than 768,000 of those outages were from Entergy, the state’s largest power provider.
Still, small pockets of recovery have emerged. Entergy announced that early Wednesday, crews had restored power for some customers in Eastern New Orleans.
“This is the first step in bringing power back to the metro region, after Hurricane Ida left devastating destruction in its path,” the company said in a statement.
Late Tuesday, as New Orleans officials prepared for another night without power, city officials announced there would be an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew — even as they tried to project the image of a city that was “stable,” as Mayor Latoya Cantrell (D) told reporters in an afternoon news conference.
New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said there had been arrests for looting, but pointedly declined to say how many, accusing the media of in the past twisting those numbers to project an “out of control” city.
“I’m going to speak from the heart. I’m not going to allow no one in the media to do to drive a false narrative about this,” Ferguson said. “I will not give you any numbers on the number of arrests or looting because every time we do that, this narrative develops, that there’s this out of control city. We have made the arrests. We will continue to make arrests. We will remain engaged.”
Added Cantrell: “We’re stable, and we want to remain stable throughout, not only on day two, but as we move into the rest of the week.”
Gas shortages continue to be a problem in the region, with residents scrambling for fuel to power generators to charge cellphones and power air conditioning units for relief from the sweltering summer heat. Others hope to gas up their vehicles to evacuate until conditions improve.
More than half of service stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge were out of gas as of Wednesday morning, according to tracking service GasBuddy, and others dealing with service issues because of the lack of power. At one point Tuesday, at least 100 cars lined up around one of the few open gas stations in the area.
Heat advisories were in effect for much of the region Wednesday, and the National Weather Service warned conditions could drive heat-illnesses.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the Weather Service noted in an advisory.
New Orleans officials were activating cooling centers and charging stations for storm victims. Area parishes were sharing information about places to could get water and ice.
On Tuesday, hundreds of vehicles snaked through the streets of Algiers Point, on the city’s west bank, to get water and food at a distribution point set up at the Arthur Monday Jr. Multiservice Center, one of several that opened throughout the city.
Dozens of others lined up to access a power station to charge phones, including Cabbie Williams, 30, and her 10-year-old son Anthony, who had ridden out the storm in Algiers but were now planning to evacuate to Texas because of the unbearable heat.
Williams, a social worker, thought she could weather the aftermath, but the uncertainty of when the power might be restored had become too much.
“It was a cooler day yesterday, and it was still 82 degrees last night inside my house,” she said. “Just now, it was 84, and it’s only going to get worse. It’s just going to get worse.”
Jacob Bogage contributed to this report. Firozi reported from Washington.
