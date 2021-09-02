The study, published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal on Wednesday, included nearly 1 million fully vaccinated British adults who reported receiving their first dose from December 2020 to July 2021. The study’s participants included people who received vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca — the latter of which is not approved for use in the United States.
The study adds to the evidence that vaccinations not only protect people against severe covid-19 symptoms and reduce the risk of hospitalization, but also significantly reduce the likelihood of ongoing, debilitating symptoms after an infection — and drastically reduce the chances of getting infected at all. The study’s authors also suggest that immunocompromised people are the ones who should be prioritized for booster shots, rather than making the decision solely based on age.
Joe Rogan has covid-19, is taking unproven deworming medicine
Joe Rogan, host of a wildly popular podcast who has downplayed the need for coronavirus vaccines, announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a brief video, Rogan told his 13.1 million Instagram followers that he returned home from the road Saturday night — he’s currently on tour and just performed a series of comedy shows in Florida — feeling weary with a headache.
“Just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house, and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats. And I knew what was going on,” Rogan said. “So I got up in the morning, got tested — and turns out I got covid.”
Tens of billions of dollars in pandemic aid for hospitals and nursing homes not distributed
Tens of billions of dollars designated by Congress to help hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care providers stave off financial hardship in the coronavirus pandemic are sitting unused because the Biden administration has not released the money.
As many hospitals bulge again with covid-19 patients, a wide swath of the health-care industry is exasperated that federal health officials have not made available any more of the aid since President Biden took office. About $44 billion from a Provider Relief Fund created last year remains unspent, along with $8.5 billion Congress allotted in March for medical care in rural areas.
With the coronavirus’s delta variant fueling a fourth pandemic surge, health-care institutions, lobbyists and lawmakers have ratcheted up complaints to senior Biden administration health officials, imploring them to decide how the money will be divided and when it will be distributed.
Doctors dismayed by patients who fear coronavirus vaccines but clamor for unproven ivermectin
Oklahoma doctor Matthew Payne regularly encounters covid-19 patients in his hospital who say they had feared coronavirus vaccines and thought they had found a safer approach — taking ivermectin, a medicine long used to kill parasites in animals and humans.
“There is surprise and shock when they initially get sick and have to come to the hospital,” said Payne, a hospitalist at Stillwater Medical Center. “They’ll say, ‘I’m not sure why I feel so bad. I was taking the ivermectin,’ and I will say, ‘It doesn’t do any good.’ ”
Doctors and public health officials say they have spent the pandemic fighting rampant misinformation on top of a deadly virus, but the ivermectin craze is one of their strangest battles yet. Promoted by conservative talk show hosts, politicians and even some physicians as an effective treatment for covid-19, the medication has soared in popularity this year despite having no proven anti-viral benefits — and also some clear harms when abused.
Prescriptions of the anti-parasitic medication, used to treat river blindness and intestinal roundworms in people, have spiked during the pandemic and especially this summer, jumping from an average of 3,600 weekly prescriptions in the year before the pandemic, to more than 88,000 in one week in August, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.