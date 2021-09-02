For years, FEMA has required applicants for disaster aid to provide a deed or other formal proof of homeownership. The agency said this was necessary to prevent fraud. But the policy cut off thousands of Southern families seeking grants for repairs after disasters destroyed their homes. More than a third of Black-owned land in the South is passed down informally. Land handed down in such a manner becomes heirs’ property, a type of ownership in which families hold property collectively. It’s a practice that dates back to the Jim Crow era, when Black people were subject to what the Department of Agriculture describes as a “well-documented” system of discrimination, including exclusion from loans and swindles by officials.