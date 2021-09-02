The indictment says Johnson showed “favor and affection” to Greg McMichael, who was previously an investigator in her office, and also failed to “treat Ahmaud Arbery and his family fairly and with dignity” when she sought help from another district attorney who eventually recused himself from the case.
Johnson is also accused of obstructing law enforcement by directing that Greg McMichael’s son, Travis McMichael, should not be arrested, “contrary to the laws” of Georgia.
The McMichaels and a third man face murder charges as well as federal hate crime charges in the death of 25-year-old Arbery. The defendants are accused of confronting and killing Arbery as he was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Ga. They argue they pursued him in the belief he was behind break-ins and acted in self-defense.
