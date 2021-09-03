The WHO says the Mu variant’s “a constellation of mutations” require attention, but further studies are needed to find out whether the variant reported in the United States, Japan, Ecuador and parts of Europe will be resistant to coronavirus vaccines.
As the United States is expected to roll out coronavirus booster shots later this month, pending reviews by federal health agencies, Fauci also said he would not be surprised if three shots — not two — becomes the new standard for someone to be considered fully vaccinated.
Here’s what to know
Masks at large outdoor events mandated in Washington’s King County, home to Seattle
Masks will be required outdoors at events with more than 500 people in King County, Wash., starting Tuesday.
The requirement applies to everyone over 5 years old, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are already required indoors in King County, which includes Seattle. Masks are recommended, but not required, in outdoor situations where it’s not possible to maintain physical distance.
The county executive, Dow Constantine, said in a statement that the outdoor mask requirement “recognizes the risk to communities and our healthcare system if we don’t take action now to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Hospitals in the county are “more crowded than at any point since the pandemic began, and our healthcare workers are stressed and stretched thin,” the statement said.
About 624 new cases are reported each day in King County on average, according to a Washington Post database.
The county said it has about 320,000 residents who are eligible but have not been vaccinated.
In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown (D) issued a statewide requirement that masks be worn “in most public outdoor settings” where physical distancing is not possible. The requirement in Oregon, which applies to people regardless of vaccination status, went into effect last week.
Massive randomized study is proof that surgical masks limit coronavirus spread, authors say
The authors of a study based on an enormous randomized research project in Bangladesh say their results offer the best evidence yet that widespread wearing of surgical masks can limit the spread of the coronavirus in communities.
The preprint paper, which tracked more than 340,000 adults across 600 villages in rural Bangladesh, is by far the largest randomized study on the effectiveness of masks at limiting the spread of coronavirus infections.
Its authors say this provides conclusive, real-world evidence for what laboratory work and other research already strongly suggest: mask-wearing can have a significant impact on limiting the spread of symptomatic covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Georgia professors are quitting over their universities’ lax mask rules
After more than a year of working from home, lecturer Cornelia Lambert was days away from returning to the University of North Georgia to teach a seminar on the history of infectious diseases when she began having second thoughts.
Several things worried her. Coronavirus cases tied to the highly transmissible delta variant were on the rise. Although she is vaccinated, Lambert feared the possibility of infecting her immunocompromised husband. But above all, she said, there was no way to make her classroom safe for her students since she could not require masks or proof of vaccination.
Lambert, who received her university’s “Excellence in Online Teaching Award” earlier this year, asked if she could teach her fall courses virtually. The university declined, she said.
“The next day, I quit,” Lambert, 45, told The Washington Post. “I was going to feel like a fraud sitting there and talking to my students about public health while being paid by an institution that’s ignoring public health.”