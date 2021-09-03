A coronavirus variant known as Mu — which was designated by the World Health Organization as a “variant of interest” earlier this week — is not an “immediate threat” to the United States, the country’s top infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci said.

Fauci told a press briefing on Thursday that the variant was “not at all even close to being dominant” as the delta variant remains the cause of over 99 percent of cases in the country, but added, “We’re keeping a very close eye on it.”

The WHO says the Mu variant’s “a constellation of mutations” require attention, but further studies are needed to find out whether the variant reported in the United States, Japan, Ecuador and parts of Europe will be resistant to coronavirus vaccines.

As the United States is expected to roll out coronavirus booster shots later this month, pending reviews by federal health agencies, Fauci also said he would not be surprised if three shots — not two — becomes the new standard for someone to be considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s what to know

  • The U.K. is sending 4 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to Australia in a temporary swap, with Australia agreeing to return the same number of doses to the U.K. later this year. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said receiving the extra doses now could “bring forward significantly the opportunity for Australia to open up again.”
  • Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to step down after just one year in office, saying he intends to focus on tackling the coronavirus crisis instead. Suga’s approval ratings had plummeted over his handling of the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Several U.S. states are running out of hospital beds and health care staff as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, largely among the unvaccinated.