The incident is the latest in a series of gender reveals gone wrong. The practice became popular following a 2008 parenting blog post, but over the years the stunts have grown increasingly elaborate and sometimes deadly. In February, an expectant father in New York died after a device he was making with his brother to release pink or blue smoke exploded unexpectedly. In a separate incident in March, a small plane emitting a pink cloud off the coast of Cancún, Mexico, crashed, killing both the pilot and co-pilot.