More deaths could still be linked to the downpour, which ended Thursday. As New Jersey’s fatality total rose to 25 overnight —— all related to flooding — Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said he expected that number to grow further. Six people in the state remained missing.
“While the weather may be good and while the floodwaters may have receded, we’re still not out of the woods,” Murphy said Friday on NBC’s “Today” show.
Since Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, at least 60 storm-related fatalities have been reported across eight states. President Biden is flying to Louisiana on Friday to assess the extensive damage wrought by the hurricane there.
In the Northeast, at least 13 people were killed in New York City, with another three dead elsewhere in New York. Five people in the Philadelphia area and one person in Connecticut were also confirmed dead.
Among those killed were a 69-year-old man whose car was swept away by the storm, a family of three and a neighbor at an apartment complex, and a veteran sergeant with the Connecticut State Police.
Those who survived faced roads that looked like rivers, a stalled New York City subway system and water pouring into their basements. On Friday, Biden approved emergency declarations for New York and New Jersey, freeing federal resources to aid the storm response.
The destruction in those states came after Ida walloped the Gulf Coast, where Louisiana has grappled for 16 years with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. While Ida was downgraded from a Category 4 hurricane after landing Sunday near Port Fourchon, La., the storm proved even deadlier about 1,200 miles away in the Northeast.
Officials linked the tragedy to climate change and promised to improve infrastructure ahead of future storms. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) tweeted that “record-breaking floods are the new normal” and said she has asked staff to draft an “after-action report” to examine the state’s preparation for the storm.
“No longer will we say, ‘Yeah, that won’t happen again in our lifetime,’” Hochul told reporters Friday. “This could literally happen again next week.”