Jones’s defenders say he was framed by Christopher Jordan, a high school acquaintance who was charged as Jones’s co-defendant. The defense said Jordan was the shooter and an accomplice helped him steal the car. Jones, it says, had no part in the crime until Jordan concocted an excuse to stay at Jones’s home after the murder, and planted a gun and bandanna used in the crime. Jordan and his co-conspirators then directed police to Jones’s home and implicated him as the shooter. The three men who testified against Jones are no longer in prison in Oklahoma. Attempts to contact them for this article were unsuccessful.