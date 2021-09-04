Entergy, the state’s largest utility, estimated in an update on its website that five parishes — Lafourche, Lower Jefferson, Plaquemines, Terrebonne and St. Charles — are not expected to have power restored until the end of the month. If outages continue beyond that point, the company said it “will explore every option to expedite restoration.”
The likelihood of prolonged outages comes as the death toll from Ida in Louisiana reached 11. The Louisiana Department of Health said a 61-year-old nursing home resident evacuated from his facility this week was classified as a storm-related death. The storm, which made landfall last week, has killed dozens of people across four states, including nearly 50 in the Northeast, where its remnants triggered devastating rains and flooding.
In Louisiana, residents flocked to grocery stores and stood in hours-long lines at gas stations to get fuel for generators and vehicles. The scramble to stock up on essentials has caused tensions to boil over in some places. In Metairie, a western suburb of New Orleans, a driver fatally shot another man at a Chevron gas station as they waited to fill up their tanks, police said.
Statewide, some 620,000 Entergy customers were without power Saturday, according to the company. Power had been restored to 327,700 customers, or a little more than a third of the 948,000 customers who lost power due to the storm.
Damage to power infrastructure in Louisiana and Mississippi was already greater than in hurricanes Katrina, Zeta and Delta combined. The wreckage included 22,567 poles, 26,729 spans of wire and 5,261 transformers damaged or destroyed, according to Entergy.
“As restoration continues, these numbers could continue to rise,” the company said in a statement.
In Luling, La., a town of 14,000 in St. Charles Parish, Ida’s winds blew thick, wooden utility poles horizontal, atop the homes and aboveground graves lining Paul Maillard Road. Parish leaders do not expect power to return for another four to six weeks.
Tonya Williams, 40, sat in her shaded driveway with her neighbor, son, daughter and grandson.
“We’re trying to save gas for the generator, to put it on at night,” she explained. “So we sit outside. Cook on the little grill. Then late at night, we go inside.”
Williams was clear she did not want her young grandchildren, who are 1 and 4, to suffer in the heat. But she was also fearful about leaving, saying she had already seen neighbors return to the devastated town after running out of money to continue staying elsewhere.
“We haven’t made up our minds yet,” she said.
On Saturday, Williams refreshed her phone to see if any federal assistance had come through, hopeful that the family could escape to an air-conditioned hotel once FEMA money arrived.
In the meantime, she tried to remain calm about the situation. “It’s life,” she said. “There’s nothing we can do about it.”
Down the street, Brittani Ingram, 30, was also trying to navigate life without electricity.
“I have six kids, so this is very stressful for me,” she said.
“It’s hot,” she added. “You can’t breathe.”
Ingram said power was out here for more than 80 days after Hurricane Katrina. Living without power in the Deep South heat was untenable with her small children, she said.
“I tried to do the generator thing, but I don’t know how to use that. It’s scary to hear that a lot of people are passing away because of the generators,” she said. Health officials have linked at least eight deaths to carbon monoxide poisoning from improper generator use.
Instead, Ingram and her children, who range in age from 3 to 10, have been spending days pulling mucky toys and other belongings out to the street in front of their home, then driving nearly two hours to a hotel in Biloxi, Miss., at night.
“I want to be back here as soon as possible, but it is looking doubtful,” Ingram said.
Further along the river, in Hahnville, Raynee Tregre, 44, spent the morning hanging clothes along her fence to dry.
She and her husband have a generator, but Tregre said it can only do so much. She mostly uses it to keep her refrigerator powered, and said she is also storing food for her father, who is staying with the couple after losing his home in Grand Isle to the storm.
“It’s hard at night. It’s hot,” Tregre said.
On Friday, the family purchased a small window air-conditioning unit. All three adults slept on the living room floor, excited to finally have a reprieve from the heat.
“Last night was our first day with the air conditioner,” Tregre said, “so we slept hard.”