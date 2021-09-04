The Caldor Fire, which has scorched an area larger than San Diego, has blazed a path miles south of the lake, prompting officials to ask residents at the edge of the Tahoe Basin to leave their homes. Even as firefighters have gained some control over the fire, which was 37 percent contained on Saturday, the extent of the damage is severe: The wildfire has injured five people, has damaged 72 structures and destroyed 892 others across two counties.
In a month, the blaze has contributed to an estimated revenue loss of $40.4 million for hotels, restaurants and stores, Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, said in a statement Friday, promising to revive tourism when appropriate.
The threat to the natural sanctuary is also concerning.
“Perhaps the ultimate goal for all of us is to realize the fragility of our resources and the vulnerability of the places we love,” Chaplin said.
In an effort to understand the detrimental effects of the smoke on water quality, the League to Save Lake Tahoe, an environmental organization, has helped fund a spate of new research.
“We need to understand what’s going on,” Jesse Patterson, chief strategy officer, told the Los Angeles Times. “Is Tahoe at risk of losing what attracted us all to it?”
Thick, ashen sky looming above the lake has raised new questions about climate change, which has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years and fueled wildfires, droughts, heat waves and power outages. Scientists warn that the rising temperatures will lead to deadlier and less predictable fires.
Local and state leaders who met last month for the 25th annual Lake Tahoe Summit to talk about threats to the popular resort community were reminded of the impending danger to conservation efforts as they looked out on a hazy vista.
“Why is anybody actually listening to us when you can look right behind us and see the reason we’re here?” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) said.
“We need no words to say what that means when we look at it,” she added.
Read more