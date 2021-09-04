The Caldor Fire, which has scorched an area larger than San Diego, has blazed a path miles south of the lake, prompting officials to ask residents at the edge of the Tahoe Basin to leave their homes. Even as firefighters have gained some control over the fire, which was 37 percent contained on Saturday, the extent of the damage is severe: The wildfire has injured five people, has damaged 72 structures and destroyed 892 others across two counties.