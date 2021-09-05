Families are scrambling for answers as Louisiana authorities are beginning to investigate the evacuation of more than 800 residents at seven nursing homes to the warehouse in the town of Independence, where nursing home staff and local officials soon raised alarms about putrid smells, packed-in mattresses and EMTs allegedly sent away after residents called for help. The state health department ordered the homes to close Saturday, saying seven of its residents have died, with five of the fatalities deemed “storm-related.”