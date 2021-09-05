When it was over, authorities found the injured 11-year-old, who “looked our deputies in the eye and said, ‘There’s three more dead people in the house,’ ” Judd recalled. The three — a 40-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and an infant boy she held in her arms — were inside one house. A fourth victim, a 62-year-old woman who was the grandmother of the baby, was found in a separate home on the property.
Bryan Riley, 33, of Brandon, Fla., who described himself as a “survivalist” and told police that he was on methamphetamine, was taken to a hospital after surrendering. While being treated, he tried to grab an officer’s gun and was restrained, Judd said. He was in custody after the hospital released him, and the sheriff said charges were pending.
Judd described Riley as “evil in the flesh.”
“When someone chooses to give up, we take them into custody peacefully,” he added. “If he’d given us the opportunity, we’d have shot him up a lot. But he didn’t, because he was a coward. You see, it’s easy to shoot innocent children and babies and people in the middle of the night when you’ve got the gun and they don’t. But he was not much of a man.”
This is a developing story that will be updated.