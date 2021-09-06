The adults, a man and a woman, appeared to be in their 50s, and the children, a boy and a girl, appeared to be in their early teens, he said, adding that the people had yet to be identified.
The police department is investigating the deaths as a “quadruple homicide.”
Finner said it did not appear to be a random act, as there was no evidence of someone forcing their way into the home. Rather, “we do suspect that it is domestic violence,” he said.
The three-bedroom, 1,600 square-foot home, according to real estate listings, was damaged in the fire, Finner said, though he added that he felt “good about what’s left on the scene” for collecting evidence.
The deaths were “even more upsetting” because of the young children involved, Finner said. “They hadn’t even lived their lives.”
The home had not previously been subject to police activity, neighbors told the Houston Chronicle. One neighbor told the Chronicle he had been alarmed when he didn’t see his neighbor head to a flea market in a yellow truck as usual Sunday. The neighbor said he tried knocking and then entering the home when he saw smoke, but that the door was locked.
Asked at the news conference whether he thought the fire was an attempted coverup, Finner said he was “not sure,” but he added that it was not unusual for people to try to hide or destroy evidence through such means.
A California wildfire last year was found to have been started by a man who was trying to hide a killing. Authorities said in April that on top of the original murder charge, the man would face two additional murder charges for the two people killed by the fire.