While the situation is not as dire as it was at the beginning of this year, when more than 3,100 people were dying of covid-19 daily in January, the rise in hospital admissions for covid patients is causing a strain on resources in many states. Hospitals in Florida and Mississippi have said in recent weeks that they are running out of ICU beds – which also affects patients who need other kinds of health care since they don’t have the space or staff to treat them.
Here’s what to know
In Florida, a summer of death and resistance as the coronavirus rampaged
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — They trickled into a theater resembling a barn and refashioned as a site administering antibodies to treat covid-19: retired couples holding gloved hands, an elderly man stumbling as a woman held his arm, paramedics donning oxygen masks.
Other retirees zipped past the theater on bicycles and in golf carts, whizzing through the busy shopping and entertainment plaza in the nation’s largest retirement community.
Sara Branscome, 61, marveled at how life goes on amid crisis as she sat masked in her home’s screened patio several miles away. After returning to the gym for just two weeks, she stopped going as case numbers soared during Florida’s devastating summer coronavirus wave and as friends and acquaintances became infected, including a member of her synagogue who died. She has been on shutdown mode ever since.
As coronavirus fears spike, Biden’s ratings sag and workers split on vaccine mandates, Post-ABC poll finds
The delta variant’s two-month surge has generated a sharp rise in public fears about contracting the coronavirus, undermined confidence in President Biden’s leadership and renewed divisions over vaccine and mask mandates, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Nearly half of Americans, 47 percent, rate their risk of getting sick from the coronavirus as moderate or high, up 18 percentage points from late June. This follows a more than tenfold increase in daily infections. Concerns over catching the virus among partially or fully vaccinated adults have risen from 32 percent to 52 percent, while concern among unvaccinated adults has grown from 22 percent to 35 percent over the same period.
Those shifts parallel a rebound in vaccinations, with the share of adults with at least one coronavirus shot rising from 67 percent in early July to 75 percent as of Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The poll finds younger Republicans and Republican-leaning independents have become more willing to get vaccinated since this spring, a significant shift for one of the country’s most vaccine-hesitant groups.