While the situation is not as dire as it was at the beginning of this year, when more than 3,100 people were dying of covid-19 daily in January, the rise in hospital admissions for covid patients is causing a strain on resources in many states. Hospitals in Florida and Mississippi have said in recent weeks that they are running out of ICU beds – which also affects patients who need other kinds of health care since they don’t have the space or staff to treat them.
Here’s what to know
Cuba starts vaccinating children as young as 2
Cuba on Monday began vaccinating children as young as 2 years old against the coronavirus with a domestically developed vaccine as it seeks to reopen schools.
The country’s medical regulator, CECMED, approved the Cuban-developed Soberana 02 vaccine for emergency use in children 2 to 18 years old on Friday. Its safety and efficacy were evaluated in a trial of a two-dose regimen in children 3 to 18 years old, the regulator said.
The Soberana — which means “sovereign" in Spanish — vaccine was made by Cuba’s Finlay Vaccine Institute, which said on Monday that in “a unique moment, the world’s first" vaccinations in children 2 to 11 years old had started in Cienfuegos, a coastal city about 130 miles southeast of Havana.
Adults in Cuba have received the Abdala vaccine, another Cuban shot that was approved by CECMED for emergency use in July. CECMED said that vaccine had an efficacy rate of more than 92 percent. Neither of the vaccines is recognized by the World Health Organization.
Other countries have yet to start administering vaccines to children under 12. In the United States, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for use in children as young as 12. Pfizer has said it will test the vaccine on children younger than 12 in phases, including one group involving children as young as 6 months old.
Chile’s health authority said on Monday that it had approved the Chinese coronavirus vaccine Sinovac for children as young as 6 years old. Heriberto Garcia, head of Chile’s public health institute, said the measure was “very necessary,” citing the variants that were circulating in the country.
Brazil suspends use of millions of doses of China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine
Brazil’s health regulator suspended the use of just over 12.1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by China’s Sinovac after learning that vials containing the shots were filled at an unauthorized production base.
The suspension is for 90 days as an investigation is carried out, said Anvisa, the regulator, which announced the decision in a statement Saturday. The Butantan Institute, a São Paulo biomedical center that has partnered with Sinovac to fill the vaccine for local usage, notified Anvisa about the irregularity the day before, the agency said.
“The manufacturing unit responsible for the filling was not inspected and was not approved by Anvisa,” the regulator said in the statement. “Thus it is necessary to adopt a temporary measure to avoid the exposure of the population to a possible imminent risk.”
Trudeau, facing ‘anti-vaxxer mobs’ on election trail, is met with flying gravel at campaign stop
TORONTO — Hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed that he “won’t back down” in the face of the “anti-vaxxer mobs,” that have hounded his campaign, protesters — many of them opposed to coronavirus vaccinations and public health measures — threw gravel at him at a campaign stop on Monday evening.
The incident occurred while Trudeau was boarding his campaign bus after an event at a brewery in London, Ontario, a city some 120 miles southwest of Toronto. Videos posted to social media of the episode show protesters throwing gravel in the direction of the prime minister and some of the reporters traveling with him. Trudeau turned toward the direction it was coming from and boarded the bus.
Speaking to reporters on a Liberal campaign plane, Trudeau said that some of the projectiles “might have” hit his shoulder, comparing it to when a woman threw pumpkin seeds at him in 2016.
In Florida, a summer of death and resistance as the coronavirus rampaged
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — They trickled into a theater resembling a barn and refashioned as a site administering antibodies to treat covid-19: retired couples holding gloved hands, an elderly man stumbling as a woman held his arm, paramedics donning oxygen masks.
Other retirees zipped past the theater on bicycles and in golf carts, whizzing through the busy shopping and entertainment plaza in the nation’s largest retirement community.
Sara Branscome, 61, marveled at how life goes on amid crisis as she sat masked in her home’s screened patio several miles away. After returning to the gym for just two weeks, she stopped going as case numbers soared during Florida’s devastating summer coronavirus wave and as friends and acquaintances became infected, including a member of her synagogue who died. She has been on shutdown mode ever since.
As coronavirus fears spike, Biden’s ratings sag and workers split on vaccine mandates, Post-ABC poll finds
The delta variant’s two-month surge has generated a sharp rise in public fears about contracting the coronavirus, undermined confidence in President Biden’s leadership and renewed divisions over vaccine and mask mandates, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Nearly half of Americans, 47 percent, rate their risk of getting sick from the coronavirus as moderate or high, up 18 percentage points from late June. This follows a more than tenfold increase in daily infections. Concerns over catching the virus among partially or fully vaccinated adults have risen from 32 percent to 52 percent, while concern among unvaccinated adults has grown from 22 percent to 35 percent over the same period.
Those shifts parallel a rebound in vaccinations, with the share of adults with at least one coronavirus shot rising from 67 percent in early July to 75 percent as of Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The poll finds younger Republicans and Republican-leaning independents have become more willing to get vaccinated since this spring, a significant shift for one of the country’s most vaccine-hesitant groups.