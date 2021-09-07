The number of covid-19 patients in hospitals in the United States has more than doubled since last Labor Day, a sobering statistic that illustrates how the delta variant has hampered progress in curbing the pandemic even as vaccines became widely available.

There were 38,192 people in hospital with the virus last Labor Day, on Sept. 7, 2020, at a time when the promise of a vaccine rollout was still a few months away, according to a Washington Post tracker. This figure has skyrocketed to 99,270 by Sept 6. 2021 — a 160 percent increase.

While the situation is not as dire as it was at the beginning of this year, when more than 3,100 people were dying of covid-19 daily in January, the rise in hospital admissions for covid patients is causing a strain on resources in many states. Hospitals in Florida and Mississippi have said in recent weeks that they are running out of ICU beds – which also affects patients who need other kinds of health care since they don’t have the space or staff to treat them.

Here’s what to know

  • Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced “anti-vaxxer" protesters on the campaign trail for his reelection on Monday evening – some of whom threw gravel at him to oppose vaccinations and public health restrictions.
  • In Japan, a third person has died after taking a contaminated Moderna vaccine shot, the health ministry said, but added that a definitive causal link had not been found.
  • As Florida appears to be turning the corner from a coronavirus surge, its residents are surveying the damage from more than 7,000 deaths reported since the holiday on July 4 and the scars inflicted by feuds over masks and vaccines.