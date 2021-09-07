Since Omar first appeared on screen in 2002, the cultural willingness to accommodate complexity has shriveled. People are either good or bad. They can’t be both. Perhaps there’s no room in real life for complexity because we’ve gorged ourselves on the fictionalized version of it. Perhaps we fear recognizing imperfection in others because it will force us to reckon with our own flaws. Perhaps we’ve become so convinced of the bad in others that we don’t even recognize the good when we see it. Perhaps we’ve created a template in our mind of what good looks like and it doesn’t look like Omar.