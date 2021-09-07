Her family and others at AWARE, which helps find missing people and advocates for their families, were trying to stay hopeful.
“We’re just shell-shocked right now,” AWARE President Kenny Jarels told the Associated Press on Friday. “We’ve seen some miracles that have taken place in some of our cases. … We’re going to remain positive.”
On Sunday, though, group members announced news that they were “sharing with heavy hearts.” Search crews had discovered Coleman’s body. She was found in what the National Park Service described as “a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide.”
The cause of death is under investigation. Rescuers on Tuesday were working to retrieve her body after high-speed winds halted earlier efforts. Few other details were immediately available on the circumstances of Coleman’s death.
Her father, Hal Coleman, on Sunday expressed gratitude for prayers, messages and support the family had received.
“People have been a blessing to us,” he said in a statement released through AWARE, for which he serves as treasurer. “We are thankful and appreciative to the bottom of our hearts. No words to describe the grief.”
An avid hiker, Coleman had been planning the Glacier National Park trip for months, said Jarels, a close friend of her family. She shared pictures of herself horseback riding there and standing in front of the park’s vistas.
Then, she didn’t show up at her campsite or retrieve her dogs from a boarder as expected.
“Once we knew that she didn’t return to her campsite or pick up her dogs, we knew something was wrong,” Jarels said in an interview with The Washington Post.
Loved ones reported her missing Wednesday, and the National Park Service asked for anyone who had seen her to call a tip line. Hikers came forward to report sightings, Jarels said, some of them sharing pictures. Park officials found her vehicle in the parking lot of a hiking area, Logan Pass, on the same day she was reported missing.
“The search continued through Sunday,” the National Park Service said in a news release, “with the search area and number of search and rescue personnel increasing as the search went on.”
By the time she was found, as many as 50 people had joined the effort.
Park service spokeswoman Brandy Burke told The Post that information from the public was “a major part of locating Jennifer.” Jarels said Coleman’s family and friends “all feel a great deal of gratitude” for those who helped.
Jarels said they were mourning the loss of the “enormous personality,” who struck up conversation with strangers and loved her pets, Virginia Tech games and the outdoors. The graduate of Virginia Tech and the University of Richmond School of Law had a try-anything approach to life, Jarels said. “If it was doable and she thought she could do it, Jenn would try it.”
“We deal with this every day, but when it hits home — to someone that you know and love, it’s really hard,” Jarels said. “It’s difficult for all of us to process why and how this happened.”
