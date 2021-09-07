In August, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office released recordings of police interviews with the five surviving victims of the boat crash to the Post and Courier. Those recordings showed that a witness had identified Paul Murdaugh as the person driving the boat at the time of the crash, but an officer wrote in his report that he wasn’t sure who had been driving. That same officer told a supervisor he suspected someone else had been driving, despite evidence that Murdaugh had been at the helm.