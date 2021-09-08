Here is Ahmadzai’s story, in his own words. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
"We came to the United States in 2017, when I was 14. In Afghanistan, my mom used to work with the United States Army. I was scared of what would happen to her. I used to watch a lot of news, and you’d see people dying, like, ‘there’s an explosion happening here and here and here,’ back to back, three or four explosions.
When we came here, unfortunately the U.S. Embassy didn’t issue my dad a visa. I have three younger siblings, and I’m the only boy. We moved first into a small apartment. We didn’t even have a carpet in the house. My mom got a job after a few months. She worked in warehouses. My mom is really a heroic person. With my dad being in Afghanistan, my mom did the job of both mom and dad at the same time. And sometimes we struggled to do certain things. Sometimes we were short of money. Sometimes work was good, sometimes not.
I graduated high school early, and I’m studying at ARC [American River College, a community college in Sacramento] now. The plan is hopefully, crossing my fingers, after that, to go to UC Davis or Stanford, or Columbia University would be the greatest. At first I thought, I’m going to study computer science, which my mom inspired me to go for because I’m good at computers. And then I decided I want to become a politician. Maybe one day, president of Afghanistan. That’s my goal. To hopefully help my people.”